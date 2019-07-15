Homegrown Business: Online Fundraising Platform HumbleBerry

We recently spoke with entrepreneur Kyla Morgan about her Toronto-based online fundraising platform called HumbleBerry that supports Canadian-based charities and nonprofit organizations who work locally, nationally and internationally. Through the incentivized giving platform, Kyla aims to create meaningful and positive environmental and social impacts.

What is your business called and what does it do?

HumbleBerry is an online fundraising platform that offers contest-based experiences and supports Canadian-based charities and non-profit organizations working locally, nationally and internationally.

What made you want to do this work?

My research at Ryerson focused on the intersection of what I’m passionate about: fashion and beauty and philanthropy. After completing my masters, I really wanted to continue developing opportunities where companies and causes could come together for the greater good. This led to the creation of HumbleBerry in 2018.

What problem does this solve?

HumbleBerry is all about creating meaningful and positive environmental and social impacts. Through collective participation we’re able to amplify the much-needed support non-profits need and highlight individuals and companies who care.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We attract anyone online seeking a chance at adventure and cool experiences who also want to give back in a fun and new way!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

HumbleBerry offers exciting experience-based contests linked to a charity. Show your support by donating as little as $10 and you’re automatically entered for a chance to win! We operate online only which keeps costs down to maximize charitable giving.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

You can visit our website.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

What is the benefit of entering contests and giving through HumbleBerry over another online platform?

The answer is:

– HumbleBerry only partners with companies and cause ambassadors that are truly committed to social and environmental improvements.

– We offer unique contest-based experiences you won’t find anywhere else

– You’ll discover new companies, people, places and non-profits you may not have heard of before

– We commit to keeping our operating costs low to ensure maximum impact for our non-profit partners.

– When you enter and give a little or a lot, everyone has a chance to win! Plus, donating always feels really good.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is getting to give to the non-profits on behalf of everyone who’s participated and getting know about all the companies and causes who care. The worst part is not having enough time to run even more contests for causes.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

When someone refers to a successful entrepreneur as ‘self-made’. Every great venture takes time a team and I’m so grateful to all the individuals who have worked, and continue to work, with HumbleBerry behind-the-scenes.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

GelaSkins. They make beautiful artist-designed tech accessories and you can even create your own through their site! Their customer service is amazing, and it’s owned and run by a bunch of awesome Canadians.