“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Creative Sophia Zoe

Sophia Zoe is a talented, hilarious writer and performer, who used to do improvisation and has a wicked sense of humour – she’s super-fast. She also went through traumatic experiences that made her have some detours. It was an honour to help her get back to the on-ramp to performing because this artist belongs on stage.

She’s also discovered, on her journey, that’s she’s an exceptionally gifted healer. In this production, The Healing Show: Cosmic Cures for Catastrophic Cases, she combines her talents as a hilarious, moving and incredibly intelligent story-teller with some of what she’s learned through being a holistic practitioner. Audience members will get a taste of energy healing during the show.

This is a show for anyone who has ever immersed themselves in healing, dabbled in healing, has been curious about healing or who thinks energy healing is bizarre. Sophia brings a sense of humour to it, so it will be light, fun, interesting and meaningful. She also keeps it real. The show is not just a highlight reel of healing success stories. The failures and frustrations she has faced are honestly shared. Integrity is really important to Sophia, which is what makes her reliable and trust-worthy. And not taking herself too seriously makes her highly entertaining.

As someone who was there to witness the “baby” version of this play, I am so excited that she is taking it all the way in a full-length version and is premiering it at the Toronto Fringe Festival. Everyone should see it. This will be such a gift to the city of Toronto. And Sophia has been very smart about how she’s using theatre to bridge the gap between mainstream and alternative healthcare. This is more than just a show. It’s a strategy for inclusion and change.

I have to add that Sophia is one of the most kind and caring people I have ever met. If you are lucky enough to have her as a friend, she treats you like gold, is always thinking about you and does many thoughtful things to grow the friendship. Her kindness and caring extends into the community; Sophia gives back in many ways: by supporting children’s charities, victims of violence and the homeless. She loves to talk about the brave souls she helps at Gilda’s Club. She has led the Therapeutic Touch practice group there for over five years.

We have many mutual friends and some of them are Sophia’s clients. They speak highly of her as their go-to person for help in any crisis. She can shift anyone from a place of pain and darkness into the light, into their power. Sophia has done her own inner work, which is why she is so good at what she does as a healer.

I was so grateful that Sophia helped me in the creation of The Big House, which is my show at the Toronto Fringe Festival. I counted on her as a supportive friend and a theatre-maker with a keen eye and wonderful instincts.

For an entertaining and inspiring time at the Fringe, go see The Healing Show: Cosmic Cures for Catastrophic Cases.

-Written by Tracey Erin Smith, Founder and Artistic Director of SOULO Theatre and creator of the new show The Big House, appearing in the Toronto Fringe Festival.

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in Scarborough. My office is at The Inner Arts Collective, 257 Danforth Ave. This is where I see clients there for energy healing sessions and teach workshops on how to use essential oils.

What do you do?

I am a writer and performer and my show is in the the Toronto Fringe Festival.

I am also a holistic health practitioner. I specialize in clearing the effects of stress and trauma.

What are you currently working on?

A 75-minute play called The Healing Show: Cosmic Cures for Catastrophic Cases

Also working on a book about energy healing

Where can we find your work?

Toronto Fringe Festival July 3 – 14 at Eastminster United Church 310 Danforth Ave.

www.thehealingshow.ca

www.sophiazoe.com