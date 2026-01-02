Five Minutes With: Toronto Psych Rock Band Pretty

Pretty is “psychedelic without all the flower-sniffing.” They combine fuzz, clang, synthesizers, heavy grooves and lots of glitter to create a sound that is equal parts danceable, whimsical and brutal. Fresh off a tour of the United Kingdom, Pretty is making their return to Canada, your problem as well as theirs. In Toronto, Pretty has opened for the Brian Jonestown Massacre, the Budos Band, Ghost Funk Orchestra and Improvement Movement, among others. Pretty currently consists of Torin Craig (guitar/lead vocals), Eliot Rossi (guitar/backing vocals), Will Macquarrie (bass/backing vocals), John Pedro (keyboards) and Morgan Zych (drums).

Name:

Pretty

Genre:

Psych Rock

Founded:

2015

# of Albums:

2 (1 studio, 1 compilation), 1 EP

Latest Single:

Where Evil Grows – https://prettytheband.bandcamp.com/track/where-evil-grows

Favourite musician growing up/now:

Torin: The Beatles/Ty Segall

Eliot: Mark Knopfler/as if anyone could touch him

Will: 50 Cent/James Jamerson

John: Frederic Chopin/Magdalena Bay

Morgan: Ringo Starr/Ringo Starr

Guilty pleasure song:

T: Sean Stephens – Rectangular

E: Spoons – Romantic Traffic

W: John Denver – Thank God I’m A Country Boy

J: The Greatest Lyricists – Mr. Sigma

M: I don’t experience guilt in relation to music

Live show ritual:

Five-way Shakashuri blowdown

Favourite local musician:

Silks, Miserable Weekend, Ashlee Schatze, Amelia Maxwell, Holofernes Head, Duchess

EP or LP?

LPs are the spice.

Early bird or night owl?

Everyone is a bit of a night owl right now, but some of us aspire to be early birds.

Road or studio?

Road.

Any shows or albums coming up?

We recorded a HEAVY cover of Where Evil Grows by the Poppy Family that you can listen to on Bandcamp and on all other streaming services.

Where can we follow you?

Bandcamp | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Squirly’s (Queen St. W east of Niagara).

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Millbrook Crescent, because it looks like it could be in a fantasy novel.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park. It has a (free!) zoo, and we are friends with all of the animals there.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

St. Stephen’s Church.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Gord’s Back Room (Dundas & Roncesvalles).