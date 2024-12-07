Randy the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Randy is a sweet, shy gentleman who thrives in a quiet, patient home. While he takes time to warm up to new people, once comfortable, he’ll be your loyal companion, napping and keeping you company throughout the day. He loves chasing balls, playing with rope toys, and enjoys all kinds of treats. Though not a fan of being picked up, he’s content to relax nearby and soak up your presence.

Randy does best in calm environments and may need time to adjust to new experiences. He hasn’t been around children or other cats but can coexist with small dogs after a gradual introduction. Litter-box trained and ready for his forever home, Randy dreams of a cosy spot near his favourite humans.

Randy

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Age: 10 Years Old

Gender: Male

Size: S

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

New Collar Collective is a 100% volunteer run foster-based rescue operating in the GTA. New Collar Collective rescues strays, abandoned, abused, or surrendered dogs and cats requiring care, attention, and human assistance. While in foster care, the animals receive the vetting and basic training required for them to thrive once adopted out to loving forever homes. Adoptable animals are featured on our website and applications can be submitted online.