“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Visual Artist Evjenia Psarris

Evjenia Psarris is a mixed media artist based in Toronto, Canada. Born in Greece to a Greek father and Slovenian mother, she moved to Belleville, Ontario, at a young age. Raised in a vibrant, creative household, her mother a piano teacher and her father a passionate cook. Evjenia developed an early love for the arts. As the eldest of four siblings, she gravitated toward drawing, sewing, pottery, and collage work, expressing herself through a variety of creative forms.

Though she paused her artistic journey at 14 to pursue a career in hairstyling, years later, she eventually relocated to Toronto, and art found its way back into her life in 2018. What began as a rediscovery quickly evolved into a passionate practice. Since then, Evjenia has immersed herself in painting, exploring spiritual themes, abstract expression, landscapes, and more. Her work is defined by an intuitive use of mixed media, layering paint with texture, symbolism, and found materials to create depth and resonance.

Now a devoted mother to a 4-year-old daughter, Evjenia integrates creativity into their daily lives. When she’s not painting, she enjoys cooking, exploring nature, reading, and practicing yoga. She is currently working on a cosmic animal zodiac collection and dreams of opening her own gallery to share her evolving body of work.

-Written by her partner, Jamie Kellum

***

What hood are you in?

I’m living in the Toronto West Junction area in Toronto

What do you do?

I’m a full-time mom and artist.

What are you working on?

Currently, I’m working on acosmic animal astrology zodiac collection.

Where can you find my work?

You can find it on my website.