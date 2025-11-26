“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Performing Artist Dorrett White

When I think of Dorrett White, I think of someone who likes to go out, hang with friends and meet new people during TIFF events and all around being the life of the party! But the Dorrett we’re really talking about is a person who secretly hates going outside if she doesn’t need to; she likes hanging with family and her cats at home. You can usually find her binging reality TV like Love is Blind, Married at First Sight and her favourite show, Abbot Elementary. Something that she doesn’t talk about much is how you’ll find yourself watching television and all of a sudden she’ll be on your screen, and you had no idea! “Like, why are you on my TV!” She is an up-and-coming actress born and raised in Toronto, growing fast! You can find her on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu and more. Besides her work, she is also known for doing all she can for others, and her kindness is not a persona she puts on.

-Written by Gustavo Morales Fuentes

***

Which ’hood are you in?

East York has been my home for the past decade. I love being close to the water and the small, cozy coffee shops. It’s also a great place to live for families who love fresh air and quiet.

What do you do?

I am an actor! My mom took me to see My Fair Lady on stage, and from then on, all I knew was I wanted to do THAT! I participated in drama clubs, school plays, and local theatre and went on to graduate from The Acting for Film & Television program at Humber College. I felt equipped with all the professional readiness I would need, but even then, it took some time to land my first role. I played “Ticket Agent” on one of those crime mockumentary shows. The night it aired, I sat excitedly in front of the television with my family, and then we realized my part had been cut! (I can laugh about it now, but at the time it really stung) So if I could offer any advice to aspiring actors, it would be to just keep going. I am not where I want to be yet, but I wouldn’t be where I am today if I gave up!

What are you currently working on?

I am playing Nurse Carter on the NBC medical drama ‘Brilliant Minds’ every Monday night on City TV at 10 pm! The show is about a neurologist, Dr. Oliver Wolf and his unconventional approach to solving interesting medical cases in each episode. And I will also be on an episode of Murdoch Mysteries for its 19th season as Martha Stockton!

Where can we find your work?

You can best keep up with my work on Instagram and IMDB.