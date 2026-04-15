“A Day in the Life” with: Visual Artist Eliza Kozurno

April 15, 2026 Demian Vernieri Arts, Visual Arts

Eliza Kozurno is a Polish-Canadian painter based in Toronto. She studied fine art in Poland before immigrating to Canada roughly twenty years ago, where she built a career first in fashion and then as a jewelry designer, known for bold, original pieces with a devoted following.
Throughout those years, she painted for herself. In 2020, she decided to make it her focus and began working toward a body of work she could present together. Her debut at the Artist Project in 2023 brought gallery invitations, a solo show, and group exhibitions, leading to representation by Roberts Gallery in Toronto.

Over the 6 years since she re-focused on her art, her style has evolved and gotten stronger while staying true to her core ideas. On April 18th, Intimate Space, her third collection, opens in a solo exhibition at Roberts Gallery.

Eliza Kozurno
Signing a work
Eliza Kozurno
Painting on a summer afternoon
Visiting the gallery booth at Art Toronto
Coffee with fresh baked apple pie
Composing a still life
Relaxing with a just-completed work
Eliza Kozurno
Trying to blend in with a painting
Eliza Kozurno
Visiting with a friend

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Which ’hood are you in?

Dundas & Ossington

What do you do?

Still Life in a contemporary style, acrylic on canvas

What are you currently working on?

Finishing preparations for the upcoming show at Roberts Gallery

Where can we find your work?

Roberts Gallery, or visit my website

 

About Demian Vernieri 945 Articles
Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.
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