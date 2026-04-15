“A Day in the Life” with: Visual Artist Eliza Kozurno

Eliza Kozurno is a Polish-Canadian painter based in Toronto. She studied fine art in Poland before immigrating to Canada roughly twenty years ago, where she built a career first in fashion and then as a jewelry designer, known for bold, original pieces with a devoted following.

Throughout those years, she painted for herself. In 2020, she decided to make it her focus and began working toward a body of work she could present together. Her debut at the Artist Project in 2023 brought gallery invitations, a solo show, and group exhibitions, leading to representation by Roberts Gallery in Toronto.

Over the 6 years since she re-focused on her art, her style has evolved and gotten stronger while staying true to her core ideas. On April 18th, Intimate Space, her third collection, opens in a solo exhibition at Roberts Gallery.

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Which ’hood are you in?

Dundas & Ossington

What do you do?

Still Life in a contemporary style, acrylic on canvas

What are you currently working on?

Finishing preparations for the upcoming show at Roberts Gallery

Where can we find your work?

Roberts Gallery, or visit my website