My Digital Life: Content Creator Albane Vermande

Albane is a fashion and lifestyle creator, of Korean and French heritage, who loves storytelling, aesthetics and connection. She was born in Paris, France and moved to Canada when she was only 5 years old! Through her platforms, she creates curated glimpses of her everyday life, from city guides and hidden gems to styled outfits and her favourite places she finds herself returning to time and time again.

Beyond just sharing aesthetic content, Albane envisions her platform as a space where people can come to feel inspired, connected and included. She is passionate about bringing people together through shared experiences, whether it be discovering a new spot to take pictures, stumbling upon a cute new coffee shop, exploring a city, or simply finding the beauty of everyday life. Albane strives to create a community that can feel like a close knit group of friends, sharing each other’s favourite things, as opposed to just a “following”. As if you were to be living the experiences in real time.

This all began with a simple post about places in Toronto she kept going back to. Having grown up in Toronto almost all her life, after moving when she was only 5 years old, Albane has always loved going to explore places in Toronto. She would share those discoveries in the form of story posts on her Instagram. What started as a personal collection of her favourite spots quickly resonated with others, evolving into a series that encouraged conversation, recommendations and shared experiences.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

My channel is called itsalbane. I like to think of my content as reading through my personal diary. It is a glimpse into all my favourite places, the outfits that make me feel my best self, and small moments from my everyday life. I document everything, whether it be sharing places I have been, an event I attended, what I might think of a new food spot, and much more. My focus is to capture experiences in a way that feels genuine and true to me. I want people to feel as though they’re right by me, discovering these moments, rather than me simply sharing them. Being in my mid 20s, this is THE time where I can fully embrace spontaneity and do things “for the plot”, saying yes to new experiences, all while documenting everything along the way.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I started sharing pictures on Instagram casually, during high school and university, posting here and there without thinking much about it. It wasn’t until 2021, when I moved into my own apartment, that I started taking content creation more seriously. At the time, I was balancing work while creating content on the side, focusing mainly on fashion, especially curated outfit pictures taken in different locations. Putting together cute outfits for people to see and being able to work with different brands became a strong source of motivation for me. It wasn’t until recently, in January 2026, that I really thought about what I wanted my content to represent. A month later, I took a leap of faith and created my post “places in Toronto I keep going back to”, which marked a turning point in my content. That moment helped shape the direction of my platform, shifting it toward a more lifestyle-driven, experience-based content, all while keeping my fashion content. What motivates me now is being able to see people respond to my content. When I read people’s comments saying that something I shared helped them discover a new place, or that they found a spot they really enjoy due to my recommendation, it makes everything feel very meaningful. Knowing my content can have that kind of impact is surreal.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

I have always been drawn to the idea of creating content that people would genuinely enjoy, all while building something for myself for the long run. Rather than being inspired by one specific person, I found inspiration from various fashion and lifestyle creators whose platforms made me realize what was possible! I draw a lot of my fashion inspiration from films, such as The Devil Wears Prada and Confessions of a Shopaholic. I have watched both countless times, and they have definitely shaped my love for styling, storytelling and the way I can express myself. My dream has always been to work at a fashion magazine or a marketing firm, which naturally led me to start creating content that feels editorial and curated, almost like building my own digital magazine.

How would you describe your audience?

My audience is primarily women in their 20s and 30s, who love fashion, lifestyle and travel content. A large portion of my audience is based in Toronto, which makes sharing local spots and recommendations quite meaningful, as they can experience it firsthand.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

My creative process starts out with a single idea, something I feel is missing or would personally look for on social media. For example, in the post “5 iconic doors in Toronto for your next photoshoot”, I focused on something simple but specific, which was to find and share some cute, photograph-worthy doors around the city. I hadn’t really seen anything of that sort, but knew that it would have been something I would have found useful myself. From there, I do research, using tools such as Google Maps to plan locations and scope out areas. Once I have taken my pictures, I edit everything together in a cohesive way in order to tell a story. At this moment, I manage every part of the process myself, from the photography and editing aspect to brand outreach.

How do you monetise your content? Do you also have another job?

I monetise my content through brand partnerships, sponsored posts and UGC. At this time, I am balancing working a full-time job and doing content. Some days may be tough, but thinking of what I can build for myself helps me stay focused and motivated.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

I have created several pieces of content I adore, but these have to be my favourites:

5 iconic doors in Toronto | Places in Toronto I keep going back to | Come with me to a Samsung event

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is being able to be fully myself creatively while building a community of people who connect genuinely with the things I adore. Being able to work with various different brands, especially those that I have admired since I was younger, is a dream come true. The most challenging part is maintaining consistency and staying on top of things while balancing a full-time job alongside content creation. It may get hard, but I always remember why I started. I am doing this for my younger self, the version of me who would have been so excited to see where I am today. This is the perspective that keeps me motivated to continue.

What are your future plans for your channel?

A: I plan to continue posting Toronto guides, while starting to introduce guides for cities nearby, such as Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, etc… As my social media grows, I’d love the opportunity to work with more fashion brands and further explore travel content opportunities. Ultimately, I want to keep creating curated lifestyle content that people can turn to for inspiration, wherever in the world I may be. Rather than looking for new places to explore or outfit ideas, I want to be there for my new internet friends.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

Jassy