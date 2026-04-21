My Digital Life: Content Creator Maliga

In a city many people overlook, Maliga Sivalingam finds endless stories worth telling. A Toronto-based content creator with a passion for food, culture, and adventure. She uses her platform to spotlight the diversity and vibrancy that define the city she has called home ever since moving from Switzerland at the age of four. Through TikTok, Maliga explores Toronto’s unique food scene, rich cultural communities, and everyday experiences, all with the goal of showing that the city has far more to offer than people often realize.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

My channel is called urfavgirlyintoronto, which stands for “your favourite girl in Toronto.” I wanted a name that felt catchy, personal, and connected to the city I love. My channel is about exploring Toronto through food, culture, and adventure, while showing people how much diversity, history, and unique experiences the city really has.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I started my channel on January 30, 2025, and what motivated me in the beginning was my genuine love for Toronto. I’ve always believed the city has so much culture, food, and diversity to offer. Starting this page never felt like I was pretending to be someone I wasn’t, because the things I share are things I was already doing in my everyday life. Exploring, trying new foods, and going on adventures has always been a part of who I am. My family and friends had encouraged me for a long time to start creating content, but I never really knew what I wanted to focus on. In many ways, 2025 became a year of self-discovery for me, where I began to find my niche and better understand the kind of content I wanted to create.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

I’ve always been inspired by my dad. He was the real foodie in my life, from owning a restaurant in the Beaches to constantly introducing me to new cuisines and experiences growing up. The curiosity and love for food that he passed on to me stayed with me over the years and naturally became a big part of who I am. As I got older, I continued to immerse myself in different cultures, flavours, and experiences, and what started as a hobby eventually grew into a genuine passion.

How would you describe your audience?

I’d say my audience really appreciates honesty. They want the real truth from me, whether a place is actually good or not, and I never want to lie about a spot just because it’s a collab. I know better than that, and I value the trust I’ve built with them. I can also tell they’re real foodies because they’re always sending me recommendations for places I need to try, and I love that because it makes my content feel like a real connection.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

My creative process usually starts with what genuinely interests me. A lot of the time, I’m already out exploring, trying new places, or hearing about spots through friends, family, or my audience, so the ideas come pretty naturally. When I find somewhere that looks interesting, I like to experience it for myself first and then think about how I want to capture it in a way that feels real and engaging. I always want my content to reflect my honest experience, so I focus on making it feel authentic rather than overly planned or forced. The people who work with me are my sisters, Ashiga and Amsari, and my best friend, T. They play a big part in my creative process because they’re always on the lookout for cool things happening around the city. A lot of the time, they’ll point out places they’re genuinely interested in trying, food cravings they have, or just fun ideas for what we should do that day. Because of that, the content feels very natural and collaborative, and it usually starts from real interests and real experiences.

How do you monetise your content? Do you also have another job?

Right now, content creation is more of a side passion for me than my full-time job. I’m still a student, and I also work at TPL, so I’m balancing all of that while building myself as a part-time content creator. In terms of monetizing my content, it mainly comes through opportunities that grow from my platform, but at this stage, I’m still focused on growing my page, staying consistent, and creating content that feels authentic to me. Since I’m juggling school, work, and content creation, it definitely takes balance, but it’s something I genuinely enjoy.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

I really loved creating this content because it was a raw, authentic moment. Rather than picture-perfect content!

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSuTryPEM/

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what I do is getting to film and fully engage in the experience at the same time. I love being out, trying new things, and creating content around moments that I’m genuinely enjoying. It makes the process exciting because I’m sharing real experiences that I already love being a part of.

The worst part is that sometimes it can take away from being fully in the moment. Unfortunately, the camera eats first, and that’s just part of content creation. There are times when I get frustrated trying to get the right angles or making sure everything looks good, and in those moments, it can feel like I’m focusing more on capturing the experience than just living it.

What are your future plans for your channel?

My future plans for my channel are to keep growing it in a way that feels authentic to me. I want to continue showcasing Toronto through food, culture, and unique experiences, but on a bigger scale. I also hope to work with more brands, build more opportunities through my content, and keep expanding my audience while staying true to the honesty and personality that made people connect with me in the first place. Overall, I want my channel to become a bigger platform that not only highlights the city but also reflects my growth as a creator.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

Another Canadian content creator that I love watching is @eatwithana.to on TikTok!