“A Day In The Life” with actor, performer, and content creator, Fady Ghali

Fady Ghali is a Toronto-based actor, writer, and performer fluent in both English and Arabic (although fluent is a generous term for the latter). He’s trained at both the Toronto Academy of Acting for Film and Television and at the Second City, among other places. He’s done voice work in animation and audiobooks, has landed numerous roles in television, independent short films, and commercials, and has been part of stage productions that have toured across North America. However, his most notable role was playing Excited Raptors Fan #3 in the Tangerine commercial that aired during the NBA finals, which he claims was key in helping the Raptors win their first championship.

Jokes aside, one of Fady’s biggest accomplishments is co-creating the sketch comedy channel Wishful Genies, which has been featured in numerous festivals across the continent and accumulated millions of views online through features on CBC Comedy, Funny or Die, Blog TO, Al Jazeera, and many other notable platforms. The channel’s success is a testament to Fady’s acting and character work, which was only reinforced by other accolades such as placing first in the Ideal Reels scene contest at the LB Acting Studio. People often refer to him as a young George Clooney – I haven’t heard it myself, but that’s what he tells me. When Fady isn’t acting, he’s busy being a loving husband and father of a dog he talks far too much about. He loves to eat good food and uses his hustle as a Graphic Designer to fund his determination to try every burger in the city. Speaking of graphic design, did I mention Fady is the first ever person to have designed a condom before having used one? True story.

Written by Rob Michaels, Wishful Genies Co-Creator & Childhood Friend

Which ‘hood are you in?

I recently moved to Vaughan after living in Liberty Village for a few years. Shout out to Burger Drops for constantly fulfilling my burger cravings.

What do you do?

I’m an actor, performer, and content creator. Additionally, I’m a graphic designer and video editor.

When I’m not auditioning or filming content, I can be found playing basketball, hunting down Toronto’s best burger, or spending hours at Homesense with my wife (against my will).

What are you currently working on?

I spend a lot of time creating my own content. Whether that’s sketch comedy for my Wishful Genies channel or personal scenes to add to my demo reel.

My most recent project was a scene I wrote and edited to showcase my dark side. It was filmed by the incredible Kenzie Yango, and the sound design was created by the talented Daniel Samaan at Sonuspro Studio. That scene can be viewed here

Where can we find your work?

My website is the best place to view all of my projects.

All of my sketch comedy videos can be found on my YouTube channel.

You can also follow me on Instagram for project updates, or for cute photos of my dog Milo. My wife may make an appearance or two.