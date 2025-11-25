Jewellery Designer Anne Sportun Continues to Sparkle in Toronto

Toronto-born and raised, Anne Sportun opened her first studio in the late 1980s along the quaint streets of Mirvish Village in the Annex. It was there that my then-boyfriend (now husband) first discovered her work and introduced her to me. Her designs were unique and beautiful—pieces I felt comfortable wearing anytime and anywhere. We didn’t know much about jewellery back then, but I remember Anne taking the time to share the stories and process behind the pieces that caught my eye. That experience stayed with me and, in many ways, set the benchmark for all jewellery to follow.

It’s no surprise that Anne continued to grow her craft and reputation, becoming one of the most accomplished jewellers in the country. Her business and loyal fan base have flourished over the past 35 years. Today, her flagship location sits in the Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood on Queen Street West.

Now a Mother Daughter Business

Anne’s daughter, Haley Woodbury, who grew up admiring her mother’s work, is now deeply involved in the business. She works closely with clients on bespoke requests, keeps an eye on the evolving jewellery landscape, and helps manage the business side so Anne can focus her energy on design and creativity.

And it’s not just about engagement rings or special-occasion pieces. Think right-hand rings, everyday fine jewellery, all inspired by organic shapes that women also would invest in for themselves. In fact, Anne recognized this consumer confidence shift long before it was considered a trend.

Anne is perhaps most known for her stunning Stardust Collection, inspired by the night sky and constellations. Haley explains that what makes it so distinctive is the beaded texturing. “Each one is hand-pressed under a microscope. It’s very labour intensive. We still offer this collection, and every piece remains slightly different and hand-done.”

Anne has always been particular about using high-grade gold and diamonds—even the smallest stones. To help clients understand the difference, they show a colour scale during diamond consultations. “We like brighter, cleaner, sparklier diamonds, even in small stones,” Haley shared. “It was a very intentional choice for my mom to work only with finer materials like 18-karat gold. Quality is really important to her. We think of our pieces as heirlooms—something you can pass on to future generations but also wear every day.”

I remember Anne saying years ago that jewellery is meant to be worn. Their tagline, “Precious Everyday,” couldn’t ring more true. It’s fine jewellery, but wearable fine jewellery—not something meant to sit in a safe. “My mom always says you should just want to wear it. And for our customers, we really encourage that,” said Haley. “Pick a piece you see yourself living in.”

Trends in Jewellery

While I’ve always gravitated toward Anne Sportun’s daintier pieces, Haley mentioned a growing interest in chunkier, heavier designs. The Atelier has introduced new beaded pieces with more weight and presence. Gold continues to enjoy a strong comeback, alongside a welcomed splash of colour.

The Right Hand Ring Collection is something Anne has explored for years. “Many of our engagement-style rings are unique enough to be right-hand rings—anniversary pieces or special-occasion pieces,” Haley explained. “We love rings because it’s the piece we see most on ourselves.”

Initial jewellery is also perennially popular, and Anne has recently introduced a collection featuring letters in her own handwriting. Add a birthstone, and it becomes a truly meaningful keepsake—perfect for moms, sisters, or anyone you love.

Couples Shopping for Engagement Rings

Anne Sportun wants choosing an engagement ring to feel like a beautiful experience. Haley told us most couples now book an appointment together. “You can really learn what your partner likes. In the past, guys were expected to just know and keep everything a surprise. But many had no idea about cut, carats, clarity, or even their partner’s style—and it’s a major investment.”

Today, most won’t take that risk without some guidance. “It’s also an emotional investment,” Haley added. “So it’s important to come in together and enjoy the process.”

During appointments, Haley would ask questions, listen, and keep detailed notes on file. “Sometimes that’s all the couple needs in the first meeting. It depends on how involved each person wants to be. Some women want the final choice to be a surprise; others know exactly what they want and prefer designing the perfect ring together.”

Trying on different styles is key. “It’s always helpful to see what she likes on her hand,” Haley said. “It can look very different from what she’s bookmarked on Pinterest or Instagram.”

Pear-shaped diamonds remain in demand, along with “old mine” vintage elongated cushion cuts—thanks in part to Taylor and Kelce’s influence. Antique diamonds, however, are what Anne and Haley personally love. Over 100 years old and hand-cut, these stones offer a one-of-a-kind beauty. They often rework these heirloom diamonds into custom modern pieces for engagement rings or refreshed one of a kind keepsakes.

“Obviously they didn’t have laser machines a hundred years ago,” Haley explained. “So antique diamonds are more unique. They’re not perfectly symmetrical, and that echoes everything we love about our designs—even in our everyday pieces.”

Do they always know the history behind antique diamonds? “It depends on how the piece was obtained,” Haley shared. “If it’s purchased through an auction as part of an estate, we usually have good information. But once something has been taken apart, it can be harder to trace. Still, we can often identify an antique diamond from its cut.”

Are People Asking for Coloured Gems?

Diamonds remain the most requested stone, but sapphires did see a resurgence about two years ago, offering rich colours for clients who want something a little different. “You really have to love the colour,” Haley noted. Diamonds remain the more neutral choice—even though they also come in shades ranging from yellow to champagne to brown. Less traditional, but always beautiful.

Lab-Grown vs. Natural Diamonds

Haley shared that there’s been a strong movement toward lab-grown diamonds, often for sustainability reasons. “There was some hesitancy at first, but they’ve gained a lot of popularity over the past five years,” she explained. Clients requesting lab-grown diamonds often come in specifically for them—especially during the recent trend for larger solitaires on micro bands. “But now that the market is saturated with that look, we’re seeing a shift in the opposite direction. People are scaling back a bit and leaning toward smaller stones and natural diamonds again.”

Lab-grown diamonds offer incredible brightness and sparkle, and Anne Sportun only uses high-grade stones. Are they real? Absolutely—they have the same hardness, brilliance, and chemical composition as natural diamonds. The only difference is that they grow in months, not millions of years, in a controlled environment.

Future is Beautifully Clear

As Anne and Haley continue shaping the future of the brand, their shared vision remains beautifully clear: jewellery should feel personal, intentional, and deeply connected to the lives of the people who wear it. Whether you’re choosing an engagement ring, marking a milestone, or simply treating yourself to something special, their pieces are designed to be lived in and loved for generations. Anne Sportun’s commitment to craftsmanship, authenticity, and “precious everyday” style is what keeps her work timeless.

Anne Sportun Atelier and flagship boutique is located at 742 Queen Street West, Toronto.