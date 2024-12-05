Best Canadian Gifts & Experiences for this Holiday Season

Gifts season is here and we love supporting Canadian not only because we want to support local but because they are also incredibly talented and high-quality goods! We’ve even included a few experiences worth gifting. From coast-to-coast we’ve made note of the most perfect ideas for everyone on your “nice” list. Here are our favourites that you may want to add to your list…

STYLE:

Rose Boreal: This sustainable active wear company based in Quebec pays homage to the natural beauty that surrounds us every day. The line of cosy and comfortable garments is eco-responsible and long-lasting for those on the go and those of us who want to cocoon by the fireplace. The brand prioritizes eco-conscious materials and ethical practices throughout its supply chain. We love their well-made line designed for life.

Espe (vegan) affordable designer bags: This female-owned Toronto-based company designs a stylish line of affordable handbags and accessories for both men and women. All are made with love, not animals and cruelty-free with materials that are ethically sourced and responsibly made. Premium PU vegan leather is used proving that vegan alternatives can be just as good, if not better.

Benjamin Gordon: Stylish, functional, and premium vegan is what this line of men’s bags and accessories is all about. Benjamin Gordon offers more options for men with utility driven designs made for daily use. Designed by Ben Pollex right here in Toronto.

Vessi Shoes: This company based out of Vancouver was out on a mission to create a shoe line that is both stylish and practical even in the rain. And they know rain! Their belief is that a rainy day shouldn’t stop us from getting outside. They’ve successfully created a 100% waterproof shoe with a patented knit material with an extra layer that keeps the foot dry while allowing sweat and heat to escape. The line now has several styles for men, women, and kids.

Jenny Greco Jewellery: Is a silversmith and goldsmith with over two decades of experience in the jewellery industry. She is known for her bold, modern, and contemporary designs. Located in the Distillery District in Toronto her studio showcases an impressive collection that features a blend of organic elements with cutting-edge design. Each piece is meticulously created by Jenny at every step of the process. Unique and truly one of a kind statement pieces makes this perfect for an outstanding person on your list.

Bondon Sauna Hats: Toronto stylist Alanna Davey has started a banyan hat company. The hat is a woollen hat worn in the bane (sauna) to help regulate shoddy temperature and its history traces back centuries to Central Europe. Each of Davey’s London hats is hand fulled of premium natural fibres (including virgin lambswool, merino, cashmere, alpaca, camel, and llama) style range from the traditional bucket to a minimalist baseball cap. The secret to a bane is that while it insulates outdoors, it wicks moisture away indoors. Seamless, London remains bacteria-free, guaranteed.

Anne Sportun Fine Jewellery: Toronto-based jewellery designer has staying power for good reason, she’s been a go-to for unique and timeless pieces for bridal, special occasions and every day. In fact, my first piece of designer jewellery was way back when she had a shop in Mirvish Village. Today, she continues to be sought after at her newly redesigned storefront on Queen Street West. Alongside her co-owner and daughter Haley, they continue to bring inspiring organic shaped pieces to customers.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS:

Plantd Life: Plant designer Tara Soloway grew her business organically. As a personal and business plant consultant, Tara believes that plants are vital to a healthy home and workplace. Plants inspire creativity and joy in every day. A gift of consultation or even a beautiful healthy plant is a thoughtful idea this holiday season.

Mobility House: your one stop clinic to help with flexibility, stretching, massage, and mobility. Their experts are with you every step of the way to ensure a seamless wellness journey. Located across from The Well, it’s ideal for many office workers and condo dwellers downtown.

Rumble Boxing: This is workout is a real hit! For something fun and energetic, a gift card to this boxing studio the gift you didn’t expect to love to give or receive. Each classic heavy bag class offers a sweat sesh for those who like to switch things up. It’s fight club meets nightclub where everyone punches to the beat of the music in a dark room complete with flashing lights all led by professionally trained boxers and fitness motivators. Located in Yorkville as well as Midtown.

Othership: your wellness journey begins as soon as you step into the soothing space. Join in a guided breathwork session and embark on an experience that helps to regulate your nervous system, calm your mind, energize your soul, and feel part of a great community full of open hearts and minds. Through playful, powerful and curated breathwork content, Othership’s vision is to help people regulate their nervous system, feel happier and find greater meaning and connection in their lives. Take a friend and breathe. Locations in Yorkville and Adelaide St West.

THEATRE EXPERIENCE FOR THE HOLIDAYS:

Come From Away: This is one heartfelt and uplifting musical that everyone should see. This story is based on the true-life stories of what unfolded in Gander, Newfoundland during the tragic events of 9/11. The world felt like it stood suddenly grounded to halt and international planes were directed to land in this sleepy East Coast town and the local residences pulled together to offer shelter, food, and water to the tired and worried travellers. This is about faith in humanity and connections that will give you all the warmth and fuzzies. Tickets at Mirvish.com

The Nutcracker with the National Ballet of Canada: This classical ballet by Pyotr Tchaikovsky is a holiday tradition and a visually stunning spectacle for all ages. The adventure begins at a Christmas Eve party in a 19th-century barn and introduces siblings Marie and Misha to delights beyond their wildest dreams, from magical creatures to savoury treats and the glittering land of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Watch for the Canon Dolls –often well-known faces! This year will include Olympians including Gold Medalist, Summer MacIntosh on December 20. Past Cannon Dolls included Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Kyle Lowry, Tessa Virtue, Chris Hadfield, Rick Mercer, Sara Gadon and many more! Tickets at National.Ballet.ca

Wizard of OZ: The Toto-ly Awesome Family Musical (panto production): Canadian Stage Production at the Winter Garden and Elgin Theatre. This hilarious family production of a timeless children’s story is not what you would expect! The famous Ross Petty Panto returns but now with Canadian Stage who will continue this much loved Toronto musical tradition. This isn’t Kansas, nope. Audiences of all ages will join Dorothy and her friends on a hilarious romp through the fantastical landscapes of TorOZto. Along the way, you’ll see astonishing sets, and spectacular costumes, and enjoy very silly parodies of hit songs by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and more! Get ready to cheer on Team Dorothy as Plumbum, the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow help to defeat the Wicked Witch of the West End and find their way to the CN Power to discover the identity of the Wizard of TorOzto. (Hint: she loves a bike lane!). By the way, kids get to boo and cheer and just be kids! Parents love this one too. Tickets at CanadianStage.com

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: Young People’s Theatre. Join Charlie Bucket on this delectable adventure into Willy Wonka’s world famous chocolate factory! A world of pure imagination awaits as Charlie, Grandpa Joe and four golden ticket-winners embark on a journey brimming with chocolate rivers, gumdrop trees and mysterious Oompa Loompas. Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, now celebrating its 60th anniversary, enjoy this delightfully scrumptious musical adaptation that brings to life all of your favourite characters, songs – and confections. A gobstoppingly good time for the whole family! Tickets at YoungPeoplesTheatre.org

COOL EXPERIENCES TO WARM YOUR HEARTS:

AGO The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century This incredible new exhibition explores the art, music, icons, style and fashion globally in what is considered one of the most profound movements of our time. Taking space on the 5th floor of the AGO, this walk through exhibit includes six themes — Language, Brand, Adornment, Tribute, Pose, and Ascension. Hip-hop culture is truly multifaceted, creative and inspiring. The exhibition is organized by the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Saint Louis Art Museum. Included amongst the international artists are Canadian features – check out the photography by Patrick Nichols titled “A Great Day in Toronto Hip Hop” which includes 103 key figures from as far back as 1976. The exhibition officially opens to the general public on January 4 but if you have an annual pass (only $40 adult annual) or membership early access is offered this December.

Casa Loma’s Holiday Lights and Christmas at the Castle: If you’re looking for something grand and spectacular to round off the holiday experience a visit to Toronto’s famous Casa Loma is a must. The Holiday Lights is a walk along the garden path and through the grounds and through the underground tunnel to the stables. Visitors of all ages will be in awe of all the twinkly lights and holiday decorations indoors and outdoors. Meet a cast of your favourite holiday characters from singing penguins, acrobats, musicians, magicians, Nutcracker soldiers, the Grinch, Mr. Scrooge, and more. Of course, visitors will find Mrs. Claus and the Jolly guy in red himself!

Then, Christmas at the Castle is an enchanting way to explore the legendary Casa Loma indoors with 20 beautifully decorated trees created by designers and artists. Find them in the various hallways and private rooms of what was once the home to Sir Henry Pellatt. As you wander through at your leisure, you’ll be able to also see artefacts and priceless works of art and learn about the history of this famed heritage site.

Both events are ticketed. Coming up are also the famous Casa Loma Concert series from Rock Symphonies to Broadway and Opera hits, to classical music. Also spotted are festive hands-on workshops like Wreath Making. Make a night out of the experience and book into BlueBlood Steakhouse for an unforgettable fine dining experience.

Arcadia Earth at The Well: This immersive experience through planet Earth is worth exploring for all ages. Arcadia Earth is a multi-sensory journey that combines creative art installations and technology to inspire visitors to take action towards a more sustainable future. This immersive experience showcases the beauty of our planet and the impact of human actions on the environment. The mission of this experience is to inspire visitors to be part of the solution for creating a better world. Plus, if you haven’t been to “The Well” yet – definitely go! This is the most buzzed about area in the core of the city now. Round out the visit with lunch or dinner at places including Mandy’s Salads or the inspiring food court (not your typical food court) and set aside time to visit the shops and spaces.