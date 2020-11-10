“Five Minutes With” Local Pop/Hip-Hop/Afrobeats Duo 148

BWe go by the name 148 (Pronounced one-forty-eight). Our name came from our university residence at 148 Westwood avenue in Hamilton. This was where McQueen and I (Suertudo) met, became brothers, and found a deeper love for music. I remember we would come back home after nights out or stressful days and a casual freestyle battle or melody riffing session almost became a necessary conclusion to every evening. Through one another we discovered that we had genuine talent not only in identifying good music, but more importantly making good music. Eventually we graduated, but the foundation of what we started in “148” Westwood avenue was the building block in our hobby becoming a dream and the fuel to the fire as we began working to make those dreams a reality. 148 is a brotherhood, 148 is love, 148 is all you are meant to be in this life and more.

Name: 148 (Pronounced one-forty-eight)

Genre: Pop/Hip-Hop/Afrobeats

Founded: 2017

# of Albums: None

Latest Release: Double Trouble EP

Latest Single: Crazy

Osmows, Chicken on the stix is always a vibe!

Favourite band as a teenager:

I’d say Young Money if that qualifies, if not I’d say One Direction

Favourite band now:

MAGIC! They make amazing music with a great message

Guilty Pleasure Song:

DeDe by DJ Jism! Anytime that song comes on my body takes control of itself

Live Show Ritual:

Always got to give thanks and say a prayer

Favourite local artist:

I don’t think superstars count as local artists but AR Paisley is a really good artist from Mississauga

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Really can’t go wrong with pasta, plus not many do it like Terroni! Might need to make a trip there very soon!

Queen or College St?

Queen Street! I can just hear the music blasting from Apartment 200 and groups of people leaving the Gladstone Hotel shouting “Dead Poets!” It’s always a good time on Queen Street!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park is such a serene spot with an amazing view of the Toronto skyline. It also has a track if you’re looking to get physically active!

EP or LP?

Love a good EP! Speaking of which, we have dropped 2 EPs over the last two years, Dark Matter and Blue Moon! Be sure to check those out on streaming platforms

Early bird or night owl?

Toronto legend Drake said it best, “I come alive in the night time”.

Road or studio?

There’s this unequivocal rush that comes from being on the road and performing your music to potential fans for the first time! It’s surreal and a feeling I’m sure all artists can’t wait to

feel when everything returns to normal

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

A boneless goat Roti?! Give me that all day any day!

Where can we follow you?

Be sure to follow us on Instagram @oneforty8 and on Twitter/Facebook @148Music

Any shows or albums coming up?

We just dropped a new EP, Blue Moon, available on all streaming services! Be sure to check out the banging video for Double Trouble on YouTube! Amazing visuals and an exciting collab with

Yung Tory in the works, 148 is not going away!