“Five Minutes With” Toronto Electro-pop artist Aiden Myers

Setting lo-fi electro-pop flourishes against a backdrop of deep, vibey R&B beats, bumpy drops, and weighty, autobiographical lyrics that explore the varied nuances of human emotion, rising Toronto-based pop artist Aiden Myers delivers songs that are at once tender and agonizing, yet decidedly hopeful.

Having collaborated with the likes of Billboard charting artist Kayla Diamond (Slaight Music), as well as acclaimed producers such as Tokyo Spiers (Walk Off The Earth), MKSTN, Joel Stouffer (Serena Ryder, Dragonette), and Giordan Postorino (Karl Wolf, JRDN), Myers has already amassed some 2 million streams across all online platforms. Additionally, his songs have reached the Top 20 on the Viral 50 Canada Spotify chart, and debuted on several major playlists including ‘Time to Dance,’ ‘Viral Hits Canada’ and ‘New Music Friday’.

Myers’ debut EP, Overthinking, is due out later this year

Name: iden Myers

Genre: Bumpy Electro Pop with R&B Flavouring

Founded: July 2015, but it’s my real name so technically when I was born

# of Albums: None yet but the first one is coming!

Latest Release: Alone Tonight

Latest Single: Alone Tonight

Latest Video: Alone Tonight

Favourite Restaurant:

Hands down has to be North of Brooklyn Pizza in Toronto, the best place for a slice and a beer in the city by far!

Favourite band as a teenager:

Easily Avenged Sevenfold I kinda had an emo phase… Don’t judge

Favourite band now:

This newer band out of the states called The Band Camino they’re amazing. The 1975 is at the top of my list too

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Ugh can’t believe this is going to be public but ok…”I really like you” Carly Rae Jepson”

Live Show Ritual:

Vocal warm ups followed by anxiety and self doubt and lots of tea!

Favourite local artist:

Honestly have always been a Huge Scott helman fan super talented kid!

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Nachos for breakfast lunch and dinner

Queen or College St?

Depends on the night but you can usually find me somewhere on Queen. Westlodge is my favorite bar in the city

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Summer days playing guitar at Trinity Bellwoods

EP or LP?

EP! Attention spans are too short these days

Early bird or night owl?

Haven’t gone to bed before 3AM in god knows how long soooo… haha ya, definitely night owl

Road or studio?

Road!! Nothing I love more than getting out, playing live, seeing new places and meeting amazing people and fans!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet all the way!

Where can we follow you?

Everywhere from Facebook to Twitter to Instagram under @AidenMyersMusic