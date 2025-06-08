Recipe for Cinnamon Chocolate Truffles from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this delicious recipe for Cinnamon Chocolate Truffles, an indulgent treat with a cozy twist. Perfect for gifting or savouring slowly, each bite delivers smooth chocolate with a hint of warmth.
Cinnamon Chocolate Truffles
Serving Size: 36 Truffles
Total Time: 4 hours
Ingredients:
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, broken into pieces
- 8 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, broken into pieces
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 14 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, broken into pieces
- 1 tablespoon Mazola® Vegetable Oil
- 2 ounces white chocolate, broken into pieces
Directions:
- Heat cream, butter and cinnamon over medium-high heat in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in bittersweet and 8 ounces semi-sweet chocolates. Add vanilla; pour mixture into a 15 x 10-inch pan lined with waxed paper. Chill in refrigerator 2 hours.
- Roll 1 tablespoon mixture into a ball; repeat with remaining mixture.
- Place 14 ounces semi-sweet chocolate and oil in microwave safe bowl and heat on high until just melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Roll each truffle in melted chocolate and place onto waxed paper to cool, about 1 hour.
- Place white chocolate in microwave-safe bowl and heat on high until just melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Pour into a pastry bag with a small circle tip OR a small resealable plastic bag, cutting one corner. Drizzle white chocolate over tops of truffles. For best flavour, refrigerate overnight.