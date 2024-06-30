Delight in the sumptuous world of desserts with our Crème Caramel, elegantly crafted with the goodness of Greek yogurt. Offering a refined take on a classic, this dessert from the Dairy Farmers of Ontario merges the creamy allure of traditional crème caramel with the healthful benefits of protein and probiotics, all within a guilt-free recipe. This exquisite dish is meticulously designed for those who seek indulgence without compromise, blending the rich, velvety texture of yogurt and milk with the sweet allure of caramel. Ready in just under 5 hours, including a prep time of merely 10 minutes, this recipe serves 2, making it an ideal choice for an intimate dessert experience or a special treat for yourself. Join us as we whisk you through the steps to create this nourishing yet indulgent masterpiece, promising a culinary journey that’s as rewarding to make as it is to savour.

Crème Caramel

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 35 min

Total Time: 4 h 45 min

Ingredients:

⅔ cup sugar

⅓ cup water

½ cup Ontario milk

⅓ cup Ontario Greek yogurt

2 tbsp Ontario butter

2 eggs

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. In a small pot, heat sugar and water on high for 14 minutes, until caramel turns amber.

3. In the meantime, butter 2 small ramekins and place in an 8-inch oven-safe dish.

4. In a small pot, add yogurt and slowly whisk in the milk until completely combined.

5. Heat pot on low heat, bring to a boiling point stirring constantly. This will be a little curdled.

6. In a large bowl while continuously stirring, combine eggs with the milk and yogurt mixture. Whisk vigorously until blended.

7. Divide caramel between the ramekins and then do the same with the custard. Fill the 8-inch pan with hot water (not boiling) halfway up the ramekins. Cover with foil and bake in the oven for 35 minutes.

8. Let cool for ten minutes in the pan with water and place the ramekins in the fridge for at least 4 hours.

9. Once ready to eat, run a knife around the edges and flip over on a plate.