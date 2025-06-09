Homegrown Business: Kassandra Cardinale of Elisa Candles

Elisa Candles is a Canadian-made candle company crafting all-natural soy and coconut wax candles, with a mission to create clean-burning products and give back to the Toronto local community. We spoke with Kassandra Cardinale, founder of Elisa Candles, to learn how she turned a personal passion into a meaningful business.

What is your business called and what does it do?

I named my candle business Elisa Candles. ‘Elisa’ is my middle name, which is named after my late grandmother. We used to be so close, and I thought this would be a nice way to honour her.

We make all-natural soy and coconut candles. Since our candles are made with 100% natural wax, oils and wicks, they make for a slower and cleaner burn compared to most store-bought candles. We also provide candle workshops appropriate for any event, such as birthday parties, team building workshops, bachelorettes, and more!

What made you want to do this work?

My mom has always been health-conscious and never allowed store-bought candles into our home growing up. When I did research on all the toxins that are in paraffin wax candles, I never doubted this rule. We then started making our own natural products, including candles. Years later, when COVID hit, I decided to turn this craft into a side business and I’ve never looked back. I was also motivated to helping my community during such a difficult time, and therefore 15% of every candle is donated to the Weston King Neighbourhood Centre, a community outreach program in the Weston community.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

One of the main problems I want to solve with the business is to bring more awareness in helping others out wherever and whenever we can. I find that a lot of people feel discouraged to donate if they aren’t financially stable. I use Elisa Candles as a way to open people’s minds and understand that even if you can’t donate thousands of dollars, we can still help our community and people in need in many ways. Even if people can’t afford to buy a candle, I always encourage them to donate furniture, clothes or anything they don’t use anymore that can benefit someone else. There is always someone who can benefit from something we no longer need. I encourage you to do the same and spread the support!

Who are your clientele/demographics?

My demographic is very broad, from kids to women/men of all ages.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Elisa Candles makes money primarily though participating in different farmers markets in and around the GTA, and hosting candle workshops. This exposure also results in reoccurring customers placing orders. I also have display shelves in a few storefronts, which also helps with revenue and exposure.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

The farmers markets I participate in are typically within the Toronto and Halton Region. I also currently have a display shelf in the Makers store in Vaughan Mills where you can smell and find your favourite scent! Outside of this, you can always pick up your order in Burlington or I’m always happy to accommodate deliveries.

In regards to my candle workshops, I come to you with all the necessary supplies! I always work with my customers and adapt to their event to make their workshop as seamless as possible.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of my business is seeing people smell a candle and immediately relate the scent to a cherished memory. I’ve had many customers smell candles and reminisce about a childhood memory, or even just falling in love with a new scent and finding comfort.

The worst part about doing what I do is the clean-up stage when I make candles. I’ve definitely found my most efficient process to making them over the years, but wax can be so stubborn and sometimes it ends up in the trickiest places to clean!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“I’m waxed out after a full day of candle-making!” Hehe.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I adore tiffs.bakeshop!!