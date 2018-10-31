Recent News

“A Day in the Life” with Toronto dance artist Miyeko Ferguson

October 31, 2018 Joel Levy Artist Profiles, Arts

Born and raised in Mississauga, Miyeko Ferguson is a dance artist working in Toronto. A dedicated and life long performer, she began her interest in dance at age three. She went on to complete Cawthra Park Secondary School’s well reputed dance program. In 2016, she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performance Dance from Ryerson University. During her time at Ryerson, Miyeko was proud to receive the Jack and Hedda Rothman Award. Since graduating, she has furthered her training by participating in intensives such as Springboard Danse Montreal. In previous years Miyeko has had the pleasure of attending professional training workshops with the Kaeja d’Dance, Kenny Pearl, ProArteDanza, and many others.

Miyeko is active in Toronto’s independent dance and performance community, appearing in works with Nostos Collective and participating with The Garage Dance Collective. She also works with Granite Motion Gallery, founded by acclaimed choreographer and teacher Kate Hilliard.

Last year, Miyeko performed with Red Sky Performance in the world premiere of “Miigis”, and currently dancing with the company again this fall in a new work called “Trace”.

She loves going to the movies, baking, travelling, and spending time with her ginormous family whenever possible. They partake in an annual camping trip with nearly thirty people.

-Biography written by Marc-André Blanchard, Miyeko’s boyfriend

I usually start my day with a version of eggs and toast with a cup of tea.
Miyeko Ferguson - A candid of the cast working in Canadian Stage’s rehearsal hall for Red Sky Performance’s Trace. (Left to right: Julie Pham, me, and Eddie Elliot.)
Miyeko Ferguson - Here is a blurry action shot taken by my boyfriend on my way to the local grocery store.
The cast of Red Sky Performance about to start tech rehearsal for Adizokan at the Sony Centre as part of Fall for Dance North in October 2018. (Left to right: Cameron Fraser-Monroe, me, Jera Wolfe, Julie Pham, Lonii Garnons-Williams, and Eddie Elliot.)
A Red Sky warm-up in ballet class with former New York City Ballet principal dancer Jock Soto for rehearsal at Pia Bouman School of Ballet and Creative Movement.
On my down time, I like to spend it annoying my cat, Boo at my parents' house in Mississauga
Miyeko Ferguson - Marc and I outside of the Louvre on our trip to Europe.
What ‘hood are you in?

I live in the charming neighbourhood of Little Italy in a full house with three roommates including Marc.

What do you do?

I am a freelance dancer based in Toronto.

What are you currently working on?

I am dancing with Red Sky Performance in their production of Trace premiering at Canadian Stage a part of their 2018-19 season. I am also involved in an ongoing project with Kate Hilliard of Granite Motion Gallery.

Where can we find your work?

I will be at Canadian Stage, Berkeley Street Theatre (26 Berkeley St.) performing in Red Sky Performance’s Trace from November 1st-11th.

 

 

