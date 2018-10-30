“Five Minutes With” Toronto rapper Keiko Argentina

Keiko Argentina is a Zimbabwean born,Toronto based rapper and producer and songwriter. Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Keiko credits his African upbringing for inspiring his musical path that helped craft he’s unique sound.

Name: Keiko Argentina

Genre: Rap

Founded: 1991

# of Albums: Unreleased probably 5 lol, released 0

Latest Release: No album yet still working on building a buzz first

Latest Video: Working on content, maybe 2019

Latest Single:

Odds Featuring Desiire

Favourite Restaurant:

Soso Food Club

Favourite band as a teenager:

Nirvana

Favourite band now:

The War On Drugs

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Montell Jordan – Get it on tonite

Live Show Ritual:

20 push ups and eating Excel mints

Favourite local artist:

Desiire

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos

Queen or College St?

Queen st because my ex loves College st

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Tough but Highpark

EP or LP?

Pusha T dropped a LP with 7 songs so LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird gets the worm

Road or studio?

My studio is in bedroom so studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet is poison so Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Spotify | Twitter

Got any upcoming shows?

Handle Bar, November 3rd with Daz Rinko, Desiire and She’Chinah