Recent News

“Five Minutes With” Toronto rapper Keiko Argentina

October 30, 2018 Joel Levy Hip Hop, Music

Keiko Argentina is a Zimbabwean born,Toronto based rapper and producer and songwriter. Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Keiko credits his African upbringing for inspiring his musical path that helped craft he’s unique sound.

Name: Keiko Argentina
Genre: Rap
Founded: 1991
# of Albums: Unreleased probably 5 lol, released 0
Latest Release: No album yet still working on building a buzz first
Latest Video: Working on content, maybe 2019

Latest Single:

Odds Featuring Desiire

Favourite Restaurant:

Soso Food Club

Favourite band as a teenager:

Nirvana

Favourite band now:

The War On Drugs

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Montell Jordan – Get it on tonite

Live Show Ritual:

20 push ups and eating Excel mints

Favourite local artist:

Desiire

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos

Keiko Argentina
Keiko Argentina

Queen or College St?

Queen st because my ex loves College st

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Tough but Highpark

EP or LP?

Pusha T dropped a LP with 7 songs so LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird gets the worm

Road or studio?

My studio is in bedroom so studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet is poison so Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Spotify | Twitter

Got any upcoming shows?

Handle Bar, November 3rd with Daz Rinko, Desiire and She’Chinah

 

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 1334 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Contact: Website Twitter

Related Articles

Copyright © 2018 | Toronto Guardian