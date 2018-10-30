“Five Minutes With” Toronto rapper Keiko Argentina

Keiko Argentina is a Zimbabwean born,Toronto based rapper and producer and songwriter. Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Keiko credits his African upbringing for inspiring his musical path that helped craft he’s unique sound.
Name: Keiko Argentina
Genre: Rap
Founded: 1991
# of Albums: Unreleased probably 5 lol, released 0
Latest Release: No album yet still working on building a buzz first
Latest Video: Working on content, maybe 2019
Latest Single:
Odds Featuring Desiire
Favourite Restaurant:
Soso Food Club
Favourite band as a teenager:
Nirvana
Favourite band now:
The War On Drugs
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Montell Jordan – Get it on tonite
Live Show Ritual:
20 push ups and eating Excel mints
Favourite local artist:
Desiire
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Sneaky Dees nachos
Queen or College St?
Queen st because my ex loves College st
Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Tough but Highpark
EP or LP?
Pusha T dropped a LP with 7 songs so LP
Early bird or night owl?
Early bird gets the worm
Road or studio?
My studio is in bedroom so studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Swiss Chalet is poison so Roti
Where can we follow you?
Got any upcoming shows?
Handle Bar, November 3rd with Daz Rinko, Desiire and She’Chinah