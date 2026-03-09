WingsUp! has become a staple for wing lovers across Canada, known for its fresh, never-frozen chicken and an ever-growing lineup of signature sauces. Behind the brand’s bold flavour identity is Marketing Director Tanner Johnson — the company’s resident “sauce storyteller” and curator of all things wing-worthy. We spoke with Johnson about the culture of wings in Canada, the inspiration behind WingsUp!’s newest sauce, and why the brand continues to resonate with everyone from game-night crews to hungry lunch-break regulars.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our business is WingsUp! — a Canadian chicken wing franchise that’s all about fresh, never-frozen chicken wings, boneless bites, sandwiches, and a banging lineup of signature sauces and rubs. We specialize in takeout and delivery, but also have room for dine-in at most of our locations.

What made you want to do this work?

For me, wings are part of our Canadian culture. I grew up in the city of Hamilton playing all types of sports, and wing nights have always been a thing — wings on game nights, at birthday parties, or just getting together with a group of guys to watch football on a Sunday. In my mind, being able to work with a legendary brand that’s been around since ’88 in Ontario, serving up premium comfort food and offering legit quality with real flavour, made perfect sense.

What problem did you want to solve with the business — or in this case, with your new sauce?

We know that people often settle for what’s cheap and accessible when hunger hits, but when people crave wings specifically, they want to treat themselves to their favourite wing joint! WingsUp! is about giving people the best wings out there. This is WHERE WINGS REIGN SUPREME!

Recently, with our new Creamy Blue Buffalo, we wanted to put our creative spin on something that people have been making at home, and that some have experienced at historic tailgate parties down in Buffalo. Our goal was to perfect it and develop an iconic flavour for the ages.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We serve everyone from the city dwellers to the families in the burbs; we love the lunch-break hustlers and the true blue game-night crews! We appreciate customers who appreciate good comfort food. Our vibe is nostalgic; we attract people who crave flavour, enjoy convenience, and appreciate fresh, never-frozen chicken.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We run quick-service restaurants (takeout + delivery) with a compact footprint. Customers place their orders, we cook the chicken, and toss it in any of our dynamic sauces or dry rubs. The commitment is to deliver hot and fresh every time.

Where in the city can we find WingsUp!?

You’ll find WingsUp! all the way from Ottawa to London and everywhere in between. And in 2025, we expanded into Vancouver and Calgary. We typically look for small but mighty locations designed for pick-up and in-house delivery.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“Why should I pick WingsUp! over other wing spots?”

“Because we don’t take shortcuts. Our wings are 100% fresh, never frozen, hand-breaded, and made to order. Plus, we offer 18 signature sauces (now including the new Creamy Blue Buffalo) that bring real variety. You’re not just getting wings — you’re getting a complete flavour experience.”

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best: Seeing people’s faces when they try something new for the first time and they’re speechless. I also enjoy hearing people say, “O-M-G, these wings are fall off the bone!” Gets me every time.

Worst: Sampling wild new HOT sauces. My tongue gets numb, and my stomach occasionally files complaints.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I tell people, “Marketing a wing concept is like running a fast break — if you don’t spread the floor, nobody’s getting fed.”

My team doesn’t really follow sports like I do, but they laugh. Eventually.

Where can we follow you?

You can catch us on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, and of course, you can order right on our website.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Best pizza is Mai Pai in Hamilton, ON.