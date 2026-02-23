Homegrown Business: Vanessa McGrath of VDMH Studio

VDMH Studio is a modern grooming space offering precision haircuts, elevated barbering, and personalized service in a boutique setting. Blending technical skill with thoughtful consultation, the studio provides expert cuts, beard work, long-hair services, and curated grooming products for clients who value quality and craftsmanship. At its core, VDMH is about more than hair—it’s about confidence, connection, and creating a space where every client feels seen and cared for. We spoke with Vanessa McGrath, owner and barber responsible for VDMH Studio, to find out more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called VDMH Studio, a modern grooming space on Ossington dedicated to precision haircuts, elevated barbering services, and a personalized client experience. VDMH blends technical skill with a boutique studio atmosphere—offering everything from expert men’s cuts and styling to beard work, long-hair services, scalp treatments, and curated grooming products.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always been drawn to the way a great haircut can completely shift someone’s energy. There’s something powerful about helping people feel like the best version of themselves—more confident, more grounded, and more “them.”

Barbering gives me a blend of creativity, technical craft, and genuine human connection. I love the precision, the artistry, and the trust that clients place in me. Opening VDMH Studio was my way of creating a space where people feel comfortable, cared for, and celebrated. It’s more than a haircut for me—it’s a chance to impact someone’s day, their confidence, and sometimes even their life.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I opened VDMH Studio because I saw a gap between traditional barbershops and high-end salons—clients were either getting rushed, one-size-fits-all haircuts, or they weren’t finding a space where they truly felt welcome or understood.

I wanted to create a studio that offered precision, personalization, and a genuinely comfortable experience. A place where every person—no matter their style, background, or hair type—could get thoughtful service, expert guidance, and a haircut tailored to them.

VDMH solves the problem of clients feeling unseen or overlooked. Here, the focus is on connection, craftsmanship, and building long-term trust through consistency and care.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

VDMH Studio serves a wide range of clients, but most fall between ages 25–55, spanning professionals, creatives, entrepreneurs, and anyone who values a polished, personalized grooming experience.

Many of my clients live or work in the Downtown Toronto and West End neighbourhoods—Ossington, Queen West, Trinity Bellwoods, Liberty Village, and surrounding areas.

What they all have in common is an appreciation for quality, consistency, and elevated service. They’re people who want more than a quick haircut—they want expertise, a tailored approach, and a studio environment where they feel completely comfortable.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

VDMH Studio generates revenue through professional grooming services and curated retail products. The core of the business is providing high-quality haircuts, beard work, long-hair services, scalp and conditioning treatments, and personalized styling sessions.

Clients book their appointments online and receive one-on-one service in a private studio setting—allowing for a more focused, elevated experience.

In addition to services, VDMH also sells premium grooming products that support clients’ hair goals at home. This combination of expert services and thoughtfully selected retail creates a sustainable business model built on trust, consistency, and long-term client relationships.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

VDMH Studio is located in The Suite House on Ossington Avenue, right in the heart of one of Toronto’s most vibrant neighbourhoods. The studio sits along the Ossington strip—close to Queen West, Trinity Bellwoods, and easily accessible from anywhere in the downtown core.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“How do you tailor a haircut to my hair type, lifestyle, and maintenance level?”

A great barber should be able to explain exactly why a certain cut or approach works for you—based on your face shape, density, texture, and how much daily styling you’re willing to do. At VDMH, every service starts with a detailed consultation so I can understand who you are, how you live, and what you want your hair to communicate.

A tailored haircut should fit your life, not the other way around. When a barber can break that down clearly and confidently, you know you’re in the right hands.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is the transformation—both the physical and the emotional one. I love seeing someone sit a little taller, smile a little wider, and walk out feeling more confident than when they walked in. Building real connections with clients, creating a comfortable space, and using my craft to make people feel seen and taken care of… that’s what keeps me passionate every day.

The hardest part is that the work can be physically demanding—long hours on my feet, repetitive movements, and constantly being “on.” As much as I love what I do, it takes intention to protect my energy and body. But even on the busiest days, the people I work with and the trust they give me make it worth it.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“People ask if I ever get nervous cutting hair… only when someone says, ‘Do whatever you want.’”

Where can we follow you?

You can follow VDMH Studio on Instagram to see transformations, studio updates, product drops, and everything happening behind the chair. It’s the best place to stay connected, get inspired, and book your next appointment.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I love supporting local spots around the Ossington and West End neighbourhoods. Some of my favourites are Union for great food, Bellwoods Brewery for incredible local brews, Badiali Pizza for a perfect slice, and Sam James Coffee for my daily caffeine fix. These businesses inspire me with their creativity, quality, and dedication to the community— just like VDMH Studio.