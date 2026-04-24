Five Minutes With: Electronica Duo Pick a Piper

Pick a Piper is a Toronto-based electronica duo featuring Caribou drummer Brad Weber and vocalist–songwriter Sophia Alexandra. Their music pairs catchy, ethereal vocals with warm synths, upbeat percussion, and a distinctive sense of sound design that feels both grounded and vulnerable.

The duo’s live show is an intoxicating blend of vibrant physicality and immersive lights and visuals, creating an experience that is both danceable and hypnotic. Pulsing with momentum, vocally driven and haunting, it radiates a charisma that unites the band and audience in cathartic release.

Their new album Dandelion explores how we exist in the space between opposing feelings while calling for resilience and the courage to recognize that growth is possible and inherently beautiful, even in life’s most difficult experiences. The record employs skippy beats, bass-heavy kicks, warm subs, hyperactive percussion, woozy synths, and organic textures, delivered with a lovingly human-curated feel.

Pick a Piper has toured across Europe, the US, Canada, Guatemala, and Colombia, and has shared the bill with Bonobo, Gold Panda, Blue Hawaii, Do Make Say Think, and Ghetto Kumbe.

Name:

Pick a Piper

Genre:

Vocal-driven Electronica, Breaks & Downtempo

Founded:

2009

# of Albums:

4

Latest Album:

Dandelion (out on March 13)

Latest Single:

Emerald

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Brad: When I discovered My Bloody Valentine when I was a teenager, it changed my life more than almost any music ever has before or since.

Sophia: Margo Timmins from The Cowboy Junkies, her hauntingly beautiful voice mesmerized me. The Trinity Session album is still on rotation to this day.

Favourite musician now:

B: I’m gonna say jazz legend Marshall Allen because he’s still alive at 100 and still making music. His journey, open mind and constant sense of exploration endlessly inspires me.

S: Aldous Harding. I just love her creative expression and her odd nature. Her poetic lyrics leave a sense of mystery, while her voice is completely captivating.

Guilty pleasure song:

B: I LOVE Scatman by Scatman John. Always slaps.

S: My guilty pleasure is the entire Spice Girls catalogue.

Live show ritual:

We hop in-sync like kangaroos together for the count of 3 bounces.

Favourite local musician:

B: Colin Fisher. He plays so many instruments so well (guitar, sax, flute and anything you blow into, really) and has always been a huge inspiration for me as someone who has mastered the craft of playing instruments well and creatively, and never stops practicing and pushing himself.

S: Shn Shn. Her music is honestly otherworldly and I get lost in it in the best way.

EP or LP?

B: I strongly believe in the LP as a full expression of an artist. But EPs just often make a lot of sense, especially for dance music.

S: I’d agree with Brad here. Time and place for both.

Early bird or night owl?

We’re both night owls, although sometimes we stay up long enough to enjoy the morning too.

Road or studio?

We absolutely love playing shows and it’s the highest priority of this project at the moment, but making and recording music is equally as fun.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our new album, Dandelion, which has been a labour of love over the past 4 years, came out on March 13th on Halocline Trance, a Toronto-based label headed by David Psutka, also known for his music under the alias Egyptrixx.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Bandcamp | Soundcloud | YouTube | Linktree

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

B: Quetzal, if you are down to fork out (pun intended!) or Pam’s Roti

S: Bella Managua. Delicious Nicaraguan food

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

B: Probably Milky Way in Parkdale, by name alone

S: Palmerston Av. beautiful trees, old-time street lights really set a mood.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

B: Nordheimer Ravine, followed by Cedarville Ravine

S: Riverdale Park for its beautiful view of the city.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

B: Standard Time for DJ nights, Drom Taberna for live music

S: Drom Taberna for live music. Rhythm for DJ nights, it’s a women-owned space hosting a lot of wonderful music and events.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

B: Invisible City Record Store

S: Rhythm again for this one, they’re a record shop during the day.