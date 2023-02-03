“Five Minutes With” Country/Rock musician, Cory Marks

February 3, 2023 Demian Vernieri Folk-Country, Music

Country music with rock & roll attitude, Cory Marks is from North Bay, Ontario. Since the release of “Outlaws & Outsiders” in 2019 and its debut album “Who I Am” the music has accumulated over 150 million global streams and a Canadian gold/platinum-certified single.

Cory Marks

Name:

Cory Marks

Genre:

Country/Rock

Founded:

2011

# of Albums:

2 FL albums and 3 EPs.

Latest Album:

I Rise

Latest Single:

“Burn it Up”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

My favourite musician growing up was the drummer Neil Peart of the band Rush.

Favourite musician now:

There are too many really but you gotta admire Bryan Adams his musicianship, vocals and songwriting.

Guilty pleasure song:

Most recently Kids Wanna Rock- Bryan Adams or Animals Def Leppard.

Live show ritual:

Workout, soundcheck, shower, change, shot of Jack. Hit the stage!

Favourite local musician:

The great Jason Lamoureux!

EP or LP?

I have to say EP cause my new EP I Rise is out now!

Early bird or night owl?

It depends on the day… or the night I had before!

Road or studio?

I love making music but nothing like playing it live! ROAD.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m on a 25-show US tour with Brantley Gilbert and Five Finger Death Punch and my new EP I Rise is out and available everywhere now!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Homegrown Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Burger World

Favourite street in your city:

Vincent Avenue, is where I grew up

Favourite park in your city:

Lee Park

Favourite music venue in your city:

The Downtown Core was pretty solid for live music growing up

Favourite music store in your city:

Music City Now Long and Mcquade

 

 

About Demian Vernieri 380 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles