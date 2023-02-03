“Five Minutes With” Country/Rock musician, Cory Marks

Country music with rock & roll attitude, Cory Marks is from North Bay, Ontario. Since the release of “Outlaws & Outsiders” in 2019 and its debut album “Who I Am” the music has accumulated over 150 million global streams and a Canadian gold/platinum-certified single.

Name:

Cory Marks

Genre:

Country/Rock

Founded:

2011

# of Albums:

2 FL albums and 3 EPs.

Latest Album:

I Rise

Latest Single:

“Burn it Up”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

My favourite musician growing up was the drummer Neil Peart of the band Rush.

Favourite musician now:

There are too many really but you gotta admire Bryan Adams his musicianship, vocals and songwriting.

Guilty pleasure song:

Most recently Kids Wanna Rock- Bryan Adams or Animals Def Leppard.

Live show ritual:

Workout, soundcheck, shower, change, shot of Jack. Hit the stage!

Favourite local musician:

The great Jason Lamoureux!

EP or LP?

I have to say EP cause my new EP I Rise is out now!

Early bird or night owl?

It depends on the day… or the night I had before!

Road or studio?

I love making music but nothing like playing it live! ROAD.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m on a 25-show US tour with Brantley Gilbert and Five Finger Death Punch and my new EP I Rise is out and available everywhere now!

Where can we follow you?

Rapid Fire Homegrown Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Burger World

Favourite street in your city:

Vincent Avenue, is where I grew up

Favourite park in your city:

Lee Park

Favourite music venue in your city:

The Downtown Core was pretty solid for live music growing up

Favourite music store in your city:

Music City Now Long and Mcquade