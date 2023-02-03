“Five Minutes With” Country/Rock musician, Cory Marks

Country music with rock & roll attitude, Cory Marks is from North Bay, Ontario. Since the release of “Outlaws & Outsiders” in 2019 and its debut album “Who I Am” the music has accumulated over 150 million global streams and a Canadian gold/platinum-certified single.
Name:
Cory Marks
Genre:
Country/Rock
Founded:
2011
# of Albums:
2 FL albums and 3 EPs.
Latest Album:
I Rise
Latest Single:
“Burn it Up”
Latest Video:
Favourite musician growing up:
My favourite musician growing up was the drummer Neil Peart of the band Rush.
Favourite musician now:
There are too many really but you gotta admire Bryan Adams his musicianship, vocals and songwriting.
Guilty pleasure song:
Most recently Kids Wanna Rock- Bryan Adams or Animals Def Leppard.
Live show ritual:
Workout, soundcheck, shower, change, shot of Jack. Hit the stage!
Favourite local musician:
The great Jason Lamoureux!
EP or LP?
I have to say EP cause my new EP I Rise is out now!
Early bird or night owl?
It depends on the day… or the night I had before!
Road or studio?
I love making music but nothing like playing it live! ROAD.
Any shows or albums coming up?
I’m on a 25-show US tour with Brantley Gilbert and Five Finger Death Punch and my new EP I Rise is out and available everywhere now!
Where can we follow you?
Website | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook
***
Rapid Fire Homegrown Qs
Favourite local restaurant:
Burger World
Favourite street in your city:
Vincent Avenue, is where I grew up
Favourite park in your city:
Lee Park
Favourite music venue in your city:
The Downtown Core was pretty solid for live music growing up
Favourite music store in your city:
Music City Now Long and Mcquade