“Five Minutes With” Toronto Alt Pop Artist Vicki Lovelee

Vicki Lovelee is a Chinese Canadian alt-pop singer from Ontario, Canada. She uses orchestral instrumentation and fuses them with dramatic, pop elements; ultimately creating a dark and theatrical sound. Vicki frequently uses skulls, pink paint and eccentric black clothing to help tell her story. She is influenced by pop artists like Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Allie X and MARINA.

Vicki is a huge advocate for mental health awareness and believes in the acceptance of all cultures and identities. She is unafraid to dive deep into topics like religion, death and struggle with anxiety. Her newest single “Crossed Off” is dedicated to anyone who doesn’t feel accepted and wants to find a place to belong. The title “Crossed Off” could have 2 meanings; one referring to being crossed off a list and another referring to religion, to symbolize the cross. The song will be a part of her debut EP coming in Fall 2021.

Name: Vicki Lovelee

Genre: Alt-pop

Founded: 2019

# of Albums: I have 5 singles out so far, and currently working on my first EP!

Latest Release: I just released my single called “Crossed Off”, which you can listen to on any music platform! http://smarturl.it/CrossedOff

Latest Single: My latest single is called “Crossed Off”

Latest Video: My virtual concert!

Favourite band as a teenager:

Lady Gaga (and still one of my all time favs!)

Favourite band now:

Lady Gaga, Allie X and MARINA

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Lately I’ve been listening to Incomplete by the Backstreet Boys haha!

Live Show Ritual:

Getting in the mindset of what the song is about and channeling my emotions in the music.

Favourite local artist:

Christee Palace has been putting out bops recently!

EP or LP?

I prefer LP’s especially in pop music because I love experience the different eras of an album (whether it’s in the lyrics, visuals, music style and even fashion)

Early bird or night owl?

Neither cause I’m always tired!

Road or studio?

It’s so hard to choose, I really love them both equally. I need the balance of both!

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yes! I just released my new single “Crossed Off”. You can listen here: http://smarturl.it/CrossedOff

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneak Dees nachos

Queen or College St?

Queen Street

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

High Park! Although it’s too bad we can’t see the cherry blossoms this year

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Website | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook

Favourite local Restaurant:

Osaka Sushi