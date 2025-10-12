Recipe for Bacon Jalapeño Mac and Cheese

Turn up the heat on comfort food with this bold and irresistible Bacon Jalapeño Mac and Cheese from Armstrong Cheese. Creamy, cheesy, and packed with smoky bacon and roasted jalapeños, it’s the perfect balance of rich, spicy, and satisfying. Topped with golden breadcrumbs and bubbling cheddar, this dish takes classic mac and cheese to a whole new level, guaranteed to impress at any table.

Bacon Jalapeño Mac and Cheese

Prep Time: 30 min

Total Time: 1h 15min

Serving: 6

Ingredients:

3 jalapeño peppers

5 mL (1 tsp) canola oil

375 g (12 oz) rotini pasta

60 mL (1/4 cup) butter, divided

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

45 mL (3 tbsp) all-purpose flour

750 mL (3 cups) whole milk

2 bay leaves

1 mL (1/4 tsp) each salt and pepper

1 L (4 cups) Armstrong Medium Cheddar Cheese, shredded

10 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

60 mL (1/4 cup) bread crumbs

30 mL (2 tbsp) finely chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

Preheat broiler. Brush jalapeños with oil; place on foil-lined baking sheet. Broil, turning occasionally, for about 5 minutes or until tender and lightly charred all over. Let cool completely. Remove seeds; chop peppers and set aside. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400˚F (200˚C). Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Melt butter in large skillet set over medium heat; reserve half and set aside. Cook onion and garlic in skillet for about 3 minutes or until softened. Stir in flour; cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes or until smooth. Slowly whisk in milk. Add bay leaves; bring to boil, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring constantly, for about 10 minutes or until thickened slightly. Stir in salt and pepper. Remove from heat. Remove bay leaves. Stir in 3 cups (750 mL) cheese; stir in reserved pasta, bacon and jalapeños. Transfer to greased 13- x 9-inch (3 L) baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Toss bread crumbs with reserved butter; sprinkle over top. Bake for about 20 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Sprinkle with parsley. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

***

Tips:

Serve with a squeeze of lime juice.

Add 1/2 cup (125 mL) thawed frozen corn kernels to mac and cheese before baking.

Substitute pickled jalapeños for roasted jalapeños if desired.