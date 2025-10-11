Nessie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

At first glance, Nessie might give you a little hiss or a growl – she’s not one to fall head over paws for just anyone. But give her a moment (and maybe a feather wand), and you’ll start to see her true colours shine. Once she decides you’re okay, Nessie transforms into a curious, playful, and affectionate girl who just wants to be part of the action.

Nessie loves wand toys, laser pointers, and catnip – especially if she gets to roll around and smush her cheeks into it. She’s known to purr contentedly after a good play session or a tasty treat. She’s a vocal kitty too, always ready to let you know how she’s feeling. While she’s not always into cuddles yet, she’ll rub up against her kennel door and greet you with bright eyes and excited meows.

She’s still figuring out her comfort zone and can get startled by sudden movements or too much handling, so a patient adopter who understands feline body language will help her continue to blossom. She’s shown she’s receptive to gentle touch and has even enjoyed some pets during visits, but on her own terms – as any confident queen should!

Nessie recently had surgery and handled her recovery like a champ – a little wobbly at first, but alert, curious, and full of personality.

This “Loch Ness mystery” is no myth – Nessie is real, and she’s ready to find a home where she can continue to play, purr, and be adored.

Could you be the one to earn Nessie’s trust and love?

Nessie

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 Year 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.