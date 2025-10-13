Homegrown Business: Kathryne Mejias of Born For More

Born For More is a Toronto-based movement and platform dedicated to helping women turn divorce and life transitions into powerful opportunities for growth and reinvention. With a mission to break the silence and stigma around divorce, Born For More provides community, tools, and experiences that empower women to rebuild with confidence and purpose.

We spoke with Kathryne Mejias, founder and CEO of Born For More, to learn how her own journey inspired her to create a space where women can transform endings into bold new beginnings.

What is your business called and what does it do?

At Born for More, we’re rewriting the narrative of divorce and life transitions—flipping the script from heartbreak to breakthrough, from endings to rebirth. This isn’t just about moving on—it’s about rebuilding from the inside out and creating a solid foundation for the life you’re truly meant to live. We believe that beneath the pain and chaos lies a radiant, unstoppable version of you, ready to rise. Born for More is your wake-up call—an invitation to shed autopilot living and step into a life that excites you, empowers you, and aligns with the truth of who you are.

This is a space to rediscover your worth, your power, and your purpose, unapologetically. We’re building more than a community—we’re cultivating a movement where women from every walk of life come together to heal, grow, and transform. By connecting you with businesses and resources designed to support your rebirth, we help you rebuild not only your confidence but also your future.

Through empowering events, Soulful Architect Sessions, books, and a no-BS approach to self-discovery, Born for More guides you to transform life’s plot twists into your ultimate comeback story. Because true beauty and success begin within—and when your inner foundation is solid, everything you build on top of it flourishes.

Born for More isn’t just a platform—it’s a movement of transformation. It’s about taking back your story, rising from the ashes, and showing the world exactly who you’re meant to be. This is your moment to embrace rebirth, celebrate resilience, and boldly step into a life that feels unapologetically yours.

Because you weren’t just born to survive—you were Born for More.

What made you want to do this work?

When I went through my divorce, I felt incredibly isolated. I didn’t have the tools, the roadmap, or the community to lean on, so I had no choice but to rebuild myself from the inside out. That process became about so much more than survival—it was about empowerment. I discovered an inner strength I didn’t even know I had, and in the process, I redefined myself as a woman, not just a divorcée.

What inspired me to do this work is knowing that our hardest experiences can become the ultimate catalyst for transformation. I wanted to create the spaces, the conversations, and the sense of community that I desperately wished I had during my own journey. Because when we choose to rise, to embrace our power, and to lean into support, we don’t just rebuild—we reinvent.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

The problem I wanted to solve with Born for More was the silence and stigma around divorce, and the lack of spaces where women could truly feel empowered in the process. Too often, divorce is treated as an ending, when in reality, it can be the most powerful new beginning. I wanted to create a platform that helps women tap into their inner strength, rebuild their confidence, and know they are not alone. For me, it’s about turning isolation into community, and pain into a catalyst for reinvention.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

How does your business make money? How does it work?

My business generates revenue through transformational experiences, personalized guidance, and published work. I host large-scale events, such as The Soulful Divorcée held this past March, where I had the honor of interviewing Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and featured over 40 women-owned vendors, creating a space for empowerment, connection, and community.

I also offer 1:1 sessions as a Soulful Divorcée Architect, helping women reclaim their confidence, shift their mindset, and use their experiences as a catalyst for reinvention. Additionally, my upcoming book, The Soulful Divorcée, launching in November, and my podcast, Born for More, launched on October 8, allow me to share these insights and inspire women on a broader scale.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

While my work began in Toronto, I now work with women worldwide. My events, which started in Toronto, are expanding across Canada and into the United States, creating spaces for empowerment, transformation, and connection wherever they’re held.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

My work is about creating lasting transformation. I help women rebuild from the inside out—reclaiming their confidence, shifting limiting beliefs, and using their experiences as a catalyst for reinvention. Whether through events, 1:1 sessions, my book The Soulful Divorcée, or my podcast Born for More, everything I offer is designed to provide actionable tools, support, and a sense of community so women can truly thrive long after our time together.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best part: The most rewarding part of what I do is witnessing women reclaim their power, confidence, and sense of self. Seeing them step into their strength, break old patterns, and embrace transformation is incredibly inspiring—it’s the reason I do this work.

Challenging part: The most challenging part is walking my own talk—continuously showing up in my own life with the same courage, self-love, and reinvention that I guide others through. It’s a daily practice, but it keeps me authentic and grounded in the work I do.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I like to say my profession is a bit like being a “divorce whisperer.” I help women navigate the chaos, reclaim their power, and rewrite their story—but instead of a magic wand, I mostly use coffee, mirror work, and tough love.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

F45 Clarkson, I enjoy going to work out there. They have a great group of people, and the owners are also fantastic. It is located at 1900 Lakeshore Rd W, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7