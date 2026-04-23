Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Shanil Patel

Toronto comic Shanil Patel mines big laughs from small indignities—marriage, insecurity, traffic, and the quiet chaos of being brown in Canada. With a delivery audiences describe as smug and lethargic (meant affectionately), Shanil blends Seinfeldian observations with Larry David–level frustration, balancing clean, clever premises with the occasional unhinged detour. Whether he’s workshopping a tidy bit about learning French or unveiling something called “Grandpa’s Penis Mold,” Patel is at his loosest—and funniest—when you least expect it.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I mostly joke about my marriage, insecurities, frustrations, and brownness. People tell me my delivery is smug and lethargic (but apparently not in a bad way).

Who are some of your influences?

Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

If it counts: Rowan Atkinson as Mr. Bean. Nothing made me laugh harder.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Nate Bargatze is my current favourite. Josh Johnson impresses me the most.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Pacing while trying to remember my joke order.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Backroom Comedy Club is where I feel the loosest. There’s a big variety in audience, and I never know what the vibe is going to be like. It’s also a good hang.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I’ve been working on bit about learning French that I’m proud of because it’s clean. My other favourite new bit is one called “Grandpa’s Penis Mold”, which is less clean.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I watch standup clips on YouTube Shorts while brushing my teeth and let the algorithm decide my taste.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I have a joke about how Toronto traffic makes you a worse person—but to hear it you’ll have to come to a show that I’m driving to during rush hour.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I regularly perform on Cole Chauvin’s Garden Variety Show and shows run by Three Little Birds (Stephen Karmazyn & Dimi Kolovopoulos).

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

In addition to everyone named above: Siddesh Pai, Manny Mangat, Madison Cassaday, and Alex Brovedani.