VELD Music Festival 2025: Massive Lineup and Next-Level Production

VELD Music Festival returns to Downsview Park in Toronto from August 1–3, 2025. Presented by Ink Entertainment, the three-day electronic music event will feature headliners Alesso, Deadmau5, Tiësto, Excision, Lane 8, Loud Luxury, John Summit, Rezz, Cosmic Gate, Crankdat, and Sullivan King, alongside a lineup of over 50 artists spanning EDM, bass, and house genres.

Fans can expect performances from international acts such as Dom Dolla, Eli Brown, Green Velvet back-to-back with Layton Giordani, Dab The Sky (Dabin B2B Said the Sky), Blanke, Nostalgic and others, plus sets from Canadian artists including Addy, Alkemy, DirtyHappy, and CPark.

Organisers have upgraded production on both the Sirkus and Bass stages. The Sirkus Stage includes 30 percent more LED screens, a redesigned layout, and new overhead shaded trusses for weather protection. The Bass Stage features 33 percent more LED screens, additional subwoofers, and a new laser show.

The festival will operate as a cashless event. Attendees must use credit or debit cards with tap enabled, or pre-paid cards. All wristbands must be registered in advance to access the site. Locker rentals with charging stations will be available, and Downsview Park remains accessible by TTC and GO Transit.

A lead-up event, Road to VELD presented by Urban Planet, is scheduled for July 27. VIP tickets are sold out, but limited on-site VIP upgrades will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Wristbands will be mailed for orders placed by July 22; those purchased after that can be picked up at the box office from 1 pm daily.

The festival grounds open each day at 2 pm and close at 11 pm. There is no re-entry allowed and attendees must be 19 or older.

Additional features of the festival include interactive art installations, a wide selection of food vendors, a mobile app with set times and site maps, official merchandise, and curated after-parties.

Tickets, daily schedules, and additional information are available at the official website: veldmusicfestival.com.