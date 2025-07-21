Homegrown Business: Susanna King of Snackables

Meet Susanna King, the powerhouse behind Snackables, a Toronto-based social enterprise redefining snack time with a purpose. As the founder and owner, King is on a mission to nourish both bodies and futures—providing healthy snack catering to schools, offices, and events while creating meaningful employment opportunities for Black youth facing systemic barriers. Driven by her own transformative experiences with work and community, King has built a business that blends social impact with nutrition, offering a refreshing model of what food service can look like when heart and hustle come together.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Snackables is a Toronto-based social enterprise that provides snack catering services to schools, offices, events, and community programs. Our mission goes beyond just snacks—we create employment opportunities for young people within the Black community who face barriers to employment. Through our healthy snack services, we support both community well-being and youth empowerment.

What made you want to do this work?

Employment made a huge difference in my own life—it gave me purpose, skills, access to resources, and a sense of belonging that steered me away from environments that could have led to negative outcomes. I know firsthand how powerful opportunity can be, and I wanted to pay that forward, especially as we’ve seen an increase in youth turning to crime or struggling to find their place in the workforce.

I chose the healthy snack space because I noticed a serious gap. In schools, budget cuts have made it hard to access nutritious food. In offices, meetings, and events, I often saw people hungry with only muffins or croissants available. Sometimes, people are too busy to leave their desks and end up grabbing something unhealthy out of convenience. Snackables is about making healthy food more accessible—and using that process to create jobs and skills for youth.

Who are your clientele and demographic?

We serve two key groups:

For employment: Our focus is on youth under the age of 29, particularly those facing systemic barriers. We work with community partners and coordinators to connect youth who need support with skill development, job readiness, and soft skills.

For snack catering: Our clients include schools, after-school programs, summer camps, offices, conferences, and community events—any space where convenient, healthy food can make a difference.

How does your business make money and how does it work?

Snackables is a snack catering company. We offer two main products:

Snack Boxes: Four-compartment containers with fresh fruit, veggies, and a protein.

Energy Balls: Healthy, filling, and made in-house.

We sell these products to organizations and use the revenue to cover operational costs, ingredients, packaging, and youth wages. Our business model is designed so that the snack service funds our youth employment program—a cycle of sustainability and impact.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Snackables operates across the Greater Toronto Area, delivering snack boxes and providing service wherever we’re needed.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask when comparing services?

Question: “How does your service go beyond just food—what kind of impact does your company create?”

Answer: At Snackables, our service is about more than just snacks. We provide healthy, convenient food options—but we also use that process to create jobs, build skills, and support youth from the Black community who face barriers to employment. So when you choose Snackables, you’re not just buying food—you’re investing in social change, economic opportunity, and community well-being.

What is the best part about what you do, and what’s the hardest part?

The best part is being around the youth—watching them grow in confidence, develop skills, and take pride in their work. It’s incredibly rewarding to see how much they value the opportunity and how excited customers get when they learn about our impact.

The hardest part is the lack of consistent funding and partnerships, especially with schools. So many schools need these healthy snacks, but limited budgets make it hard for them to access our services, even when they align with student nutrition goals.

What’s your favourite joke about your profession?

Just because I make healthy snacks doesn’t mean I don’t love a Krispy Kreme donut and a Craig’s Cookie now and then!

Where can we follow you?

You can visit our website and follow us on Instagram.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business you love?

One of my favourites is Comeback Snacks, a popcorn company founded by Emily O’Brien after she was incarcerated. She turned her story around and created something amazing—and I truly respect her journey and what she’s built.