Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Siddesh Pai

Siddesh Pai is a Toronto-based comedian who first stepped onto the stage at Second City, performing a 5-minute set that, despite his nerves and forgotten lines, still managed to get laughs and ignite his passion for comedy. Combining sharp wit, clever wordplay, and self-deprecating humour, Siddesh crafts one-liners and observational jokes that turn everyday situations into extraordinary moments of hilarity. Winner of the Clash for Cash competition and opener for Vishnu Vaka, Siddesh continues to grow his comedy career while connecting with audiences both onstage and online.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedy style combines sharp wit with an observant eye, specializing in smart, one-liner jokes that illuminate the humour in everyday situations. I use clever wordplay, a touch of irony, and self-deprecation to craft jokes that not only entertain but also make my audience think. This combination allows me to connect with audiences on a personal level, making the ordinary extraordinary through humour.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Russel Peters and Jerry Seinfeld

Who is your favourite comedian now?

My favourite comedians are Zarna Garg and Mark Normand. Zarna is exceptional because she manages to make everyone laugh while embracing her Indianness and involving her family, and she’s also a savvy businesswoman, which I deeply respect. Mark Normand is like a machine gun of one-liners, which resonates with my own comedic style. He’s a major inspiration to me, both for his relentless delivery and his sharp wit.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I like to meditate briefly to centre myself and stay present.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite places to perform are Backroom Comedy Club, Stage West, Key’s Comedy Club, and The Corner Comedy Club. The weekend shows are always packed, creating a fantastic atmosphere that’s guaranteed to be a good time.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

Going to the gym for the first time feels like losing your virginity. You have the equipment but no idea how to use it. You’ve questions like – Is my form correct? It feels weird. Should I spread my legs? I did one set and I’m exhausted.

I’m proud of this joke because the setup initially confuses the audience, creating a moment of suspense. Then, when the punchline lands, it not only makes them laugh but also provides a sense of closure. I love seeing that shift from confusion to laughter.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Instagram, YouTube, or other comics mentioning someone

Tell us a joke about your city.

I love Toronto. But it’s expensive. Living in Toronto feels like going to a strip club. You wanna buy everything. But you can’t afford anything. It feels like the strippers are teasing you and you can’t afford a lap dance. And I’m like, how do I paint the town red, when my balls..are blue?

Do you have anything to promote right now?

If you’re looking for a clean comedian at your next event, send me a DM on Instagram or email me

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Harv Khatow, Nitish Sakhuja, Gee Gethiga