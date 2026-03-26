Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Bria Hiebert

Bria Hiebert is a Toronto-based comedian who practices what she calls “confessional” comedy—the kind of raw, personal material you’d normally reserve for a priest or doctor, delivered instead to strangers in dimly lit basements for drink tickets and chicken wings. Drawing inspiration from an eclectic mix that spans Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries, Monty Python, Bernie Mac, and even The Sopranos (which she insists is comedically underrated), Hiebert has carved out a niche exploring deeply personal territory, most notably in her material about freezing her eggs—an experience she’s simultaneously proud of and hoping to monetize to offset the debt.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Confessional – things you’d only tell a priest or your doctor, but instead I’m saying them in front of a group of strangers in a dimly lit basement and getting paid in drink tickets and chicken wings (if I’m lucky).

Who are some of your influences?

Christopher Guest (Best in Show, Waiting for Guffman, A Mighty Wind), Monty Python, Bernie Mac, Gilda Radner, The Sopranos (comedically underrated in my opinion), Norm Macdonald, Beth Stelling, Michelle Wolf, Tina Fey, my Zia Pina.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I loved Amanda Bynes growing up. I remember watching All That, The Amanda Show, She’s the Man, and Sydney White and wanting to be her. The industry can be very cruel. You could tell by her range, comedic timing, and physicality that comedy came naturally.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Right now, I’m really enjoying Josh Johnson, Chris Fleming, Chloe Radcliffe, Geoffrey Asmus & Maddy Wiener.

What is your pre-show ritual?

A crisp Diet Coke with a lime wedge. Pace a bit. Make sure I don’t have anything stuck in my teeth. Scroll my notes app and question why I didn’t just go to law school.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The cabaret space at Comedy Bar on Bloor is one of my favourite places in Toronto. It’s intimate, lively, and there’s no green room, so if you bomb, you have to face the audience after the show as they clear out.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I froze my eggs, and I wrote a lot of material about that experience, which I’m proud of. It’s deeply personal. I enjoy the process of bringing people into my inner world. In all honesty, I’m also trying to monetize the experience to recoup some of the egg debt that I incurred through the process.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I’m fortunate enough that I get to travel and do comedy. I’ll visit exciting places like London, Ontario, Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Lethbridge, Alberta (all three actually have amazing comedy audiences that often give the acts more energy than the average Toronto audience). I enjoy getting the opportunity to meet and watch comics from different cities and explore new places through their comedy scene. More realistically, Instagram and TikTok have exposed me to so many funny people. Your favourite comics will also probably name-drop some of their favourite people to watch; that’s always a good way to broaden your horizons.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

My debut album, Big Naturals, with Comedy Records. I also host a monthly late-night stand-up show at Comedy Bar called Ghost Orgy.

Where can we follow you?

@unclebria on Instagram and TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Freddy Jan