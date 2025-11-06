Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Bryn Pottie

Bryn Pottie is a comedian and writer whose style could be described as “pretty good, but could definitely use some improvement”—a level of self-awareness that’s become part of his charm. Drawing inspiration from unlikely sources, including Dave from Alvin and the Chipmunks, Bryn brings a sharp, surreal sensibility to everything from stand-up sets to historical fiction. His debut novel The Great Lunenburglary—a maritime heist comedy about teenagers stealing the Bluenose—proves that even in the least funny medium (books), Bryn manages to pack in just as many laughs as any sketch show or stand-up routine. Whether you’re into clever absurdity, maritime mischief, or just wondering what happened to Dave after the Squeakquel, Bryn Pottie is worth your attention—and your fire hydrant tax dollars.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Pretty good, but could definitely use some improvement.

Who are some of your influences?

Number one would have to be Dave from Alvin and the Chipmunks. Comedically, his timing was impeccable. Yelling “Alvin!” only works as a catchphrase because Dave knows exactly when to yell it, and for how long. From a young age, watching Dave manage Alvin but also make time for Simon and Theodore (and sometimes the Chipettes as well) all while juggling his own music career and love life, taught me how to manage the rigours of the entertainment industry. As we’ve seen in the post-Squeakquel era movies, Chipwrecked and Road Chip, the ensemble just doesn’t work without Dave.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Alvin.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Simon.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Saying to myself, “This is the last time I do this,” until eventually, it came true.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Comedy Bar on Bloor. No matter how the show goes, there are always fun people to drink with there.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I would have to say my best bit is my debut novel The Great Lunenburglary. It’s a historical fiction novel about some rowdy teenagers who steal the Bluenose – Canada’s most iconic boat! Books are probably the least funny medium there is, but I was able to cram in just as many jokes into this novel as any screenplay, sketch show or standup set.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

My buddy Kyle has pretty good taste, and he’s always texting me funny videos and links. I pretty much go with whatever comedians he sends my way.

Tell us a joke about your city.

My current city paints all the fire hydrants to look like little guys. As a resident, it feels like the joke is on me if that’s what they’re spending my taxes on! They’re probably laughing all the way to the bank!

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Off the top of my head, I would have to say my book, The Great Lunenburglary. If you’re a big comedy fan but haven’t read a book in a while, don’t be intimidated! Take a chance on this one. It’s fun, easy to read, and every bit as good a toilet companion as Instagram.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Comedy duo “My Best Friend’s Friend” (Hannan Younis and Rakhee Morzaria) put on a truly hilarious and charming comedy show recently! On their own, they’re both excellent writers and gifted performers, but together they have more combined star power than Alvin, Simon, Theodore, Brittany, Jeanette, Eleanor and even Dave.