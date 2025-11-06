2025 Holiday Gift Guide: Gaming Edition (Playstation 5)

This holiday season, PlayStation has an incredible lineup of gaming gear and games that will satisfy players of all ages. We recently had the chance to sit down with the team at PlayStation Canada to get an inside look at what makes their consoles, accessories, and game library so special — from cutting-edge VR experiences to high-fidelity audio and versatile controllers. Whether you’re shopping for a longtime gamer, a casual player, or someone just discovering the magic of PlayStation, there’s something for everyone.

From immersive headsets that transform how you hear every footstep and explosion, to controllers designed for both style and precision, PlayStation continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology. The new PS VR2 brings virtual worlds to life like never before, while the PlayStation Portal lets you take your PS5 games anywhere in your home. Add in a lineup of must-play titles — from family-friendly adventures to intense action games — and it’s clear that PlayStation has crafted the ultimate holiday wish list.

In the guide below, we’ve rounded up our favourite PlayStation products this year, highlighting what makes each one stand out and why they would make perfect gifts for any gamer. Whether it’s for immersive gameplay, stylish hardware, or unforgettable experiences, these picks are designed to deliver the best of what PlayStation has to offer.

Playstation Gaming Headsets

I recently started playing with high quality headsets and it is a game changer. Video Games today are so good and the attention to detail is so high that you really do not want to miss out on some of the experience, and that includes the sound. Options for Playstation headphones are between the headphones and the earbuds. It comes down to personal preference, length of charge and portability. Here is some info about the ones we have been eyeing.

PULSE Elite Wireless Headset

The PULSE Elite Wireless Headset is PlayStation’s flagship over-ear gaming headset, built for immersive, high-fidelity sound on the PS5 and beyond. It uses planar-magnetic drivers — a technology more often found in high-end audiophile headphones — to deliver incredibly detailed and balanced sound. Whether you’re exploring atmospheric single-player worlds or playing online with friends, the Elite headset captures subtle in-game nuances and deep bass tones with precision.

Connectivity is another major strength. The PULSE Elite connects through PlayStation Link, Sony’s new low-latency, lossless wireless standard designed specifically for PlayStation 5, PlayStation Portal, and PC/Mac. It also supports Bluetooth, allowing you to pair your phone or tablet at the same time — so you can take a call or listen to music while gaming. This dual connection makes it one of the most versatile headsets in its class.

Battery life is impressive, lasting up to 30 hours (and even longer in some real-world tests), and the headset includes a convenient charging hanger that doubles as a display stand. Its retractable boom microphone uses AI noise rejection to ensure your voice stays clear, even in loud environments. The over-ear design is generally comfortable, with plush padding and a sturdy headband, though a few users have noted slight creaks or looseness in the joints during movement.

Overall, the PULSE Elite is a powerful choice for PlayStation fans who want immersive, studio-grade sound and low-latency performance. It’s ideal for long sessions on PS5, PC, or the PlayStation Portal, and for anyone who values strong audio quality without the wires. The trade-offs? There’s no active noise cancellation, and at around $200 CAD, it’s not cheap — but for what it offers, the Elite stands out as a premium addition to Sony’s ecosystem.

PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds

The PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds bring much of that same PlayStation audio technology into a far more portable design. Like the Elite headset, the Explore earbuds use planar-magnetic drivers — a rarity for true wireless earbuds — giving them rich, accurate sound and an impressive level of clarity for their size. They’re engineered to work seamlessly with PS5, PC, and the PlayStation Portal via PlayStation Link, ensuring lossless, low-latency audio for gaming.

In addition to PlayStation Link, the Explore earbuds also feature Bluetooth connectivity, so they can be used with your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. You can even stay connected to both simultaneously, making it easy to answer a call or switch to mobile audio without unplugging or re-pairing devices. The integrated microphones are enhanced by AI-based noise rejection, which helps filter out background sounds for clearer voice chat.

Battery life is decent but not spectacular — about five hours per charge, with the included charging case providing an additional ten hours, for roughly 15 hours total. The case itself is a bit bulkier than typical true wireless earbuds, but it’s sturdy and well-designed. The earbuds come with multiple ear-tip sizes for a secure fit, though their slightly protruding design may not be the most discreet.

The PULSE Explore earbuds are perfect for gamers who value mobility and minimal setup. They pair instantly with the PlayStation Portal, making them ideal for handheld or remote play, and their sound quality is excellent for both games and media. However, the shorter battery life and lack of active noise cancellation make them less suited for marathon gaming sessions compared to the Elite headset. Still, for players who want PlayStation’s signature audio experience in a lightweight, travel-ready package, the Explore earbuds deliver impressive performance.

Which Should You Choose?

The choice between the PULSE Elite Headset and the PULSE Explore Earbuds comes down to how and where you play. If you’re usually gaming at home, value comfort for long sessions, and want the most immersive audio possible, the Elite headset is the better pick. Its long battery life, deep soundstage, and high-quality microphone make it ideal for both casual and competitive play.

On the other hand, if you often play on the go — especially with the PlayStation Portal — or you prefer a more compact setup, the Explore earbuds are a smart alternative. They offer similar audio technology in a portable form, with the flexibility to switch between your console and your phone seamlessly.

Both models showcase Sony’s push to elevate in-game audio with premium hardware. The Elite excels in power and comfort, while the Explore focuses on convenience and versatility. Either way, both are designed to bring the best of PlayStation’s immersive sound to whatever (and wherever) you’re playing.

Playstation VR2

I first tried Playstation VR with their original model. It required an external camera to be set up and the controllers were like ski poles and not great for a variety of games. This all changed with the release of the VR2. No camera, better controllers and a new way to play not just VR games but any game by using it as a screen viewer to play on a digital movie screen in your view screen. It is also great for movies, especially when combined with a gaming headset for sound localization.

The PlayStation VR2 is Sony’s next-generation virtual reality headset, designed exclusively for the PlayStation 5. It builds on the original PS VR but represents a complete technological leap forward, offering vastly improved visuals, tracking, and immersion. The headset connects to the PS5 with a single USB-C cable, eliminating the mess of external boxes and cameras required by the first model. Its goal is to deliver premium, high-fidelity virtual reality experiences while maintaining the ease of use that console gamers expect.

At the heart of the PS VR2 are its dual OLED displays, each boasting a resolution of 2000 × 2040 pixels per eye with support for HDR, 90 Hz, and 120 Hz refresh rates. This results in crisp, vibrant visuals and smoother motion than its predecessor, with a 110-degree field of view that enhances immersion. The headset also introduces eye-tracking technology, which not only allows for intuitive interactions but also enables advanced rendering techniques that focus processing power where you’re actually looking, improving both performance and realism.

Tracking and feedback have also evolved dramatically. Instead of relying on an external camera, the PS VR2 uses inside-out tracking, meaning the cameras are built directly into the headset to follow your movement and the position of its Sense controllers. These new controllers bring the same adaptive triggers and haptic feedback found on the PS5’s DualSense controller, while adding finger-touch detection for more natural gestures. The headset itself even includes haptic feedback, subtly vibrating to mirror in-game sensations like rushing wind or a character’s heartbeat, adding a tactile layer to the experience.

Setting up the PS VR2 is remarkably simple — just plug it into your PS5 via USB-C. The headset supports 3D Audio, a built-in microphone, and includes earbuds for immersive sound. Players can choose from multiple play modes: seated, standing, or room-scale, with the ability to map out a custom play area using the headset’s cameras. Features like See-Through View let you glimpse your surroundings without removing the headset, and Cinematic Mode transforms the display into a large virtual screen for non-VR PS5 games or streaming content.

The PS VR2’s biggest strength is how seamlessly it integrates with the PlayStation 5, offering one of the most immersive console-based VR experiences available today. Games like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village VR, and Gran Turismo 7 VR showcase its stunning graphics and innovative controls. However, there are a few limitations worth noting. The headset must remain tethered to the PS5 by a cable, which provides stability and quality but limits mobility compared to wireless systems like Meta Quest. Additionally, PS VR1 games are not compatible, meaning players will need new or updated VR2-ready titles.

At around $549 CAD, the PS VR2 represents a significant investment — especially since it requires a PS5 console to function — but for those who already own a PlayStation 5 and want to experience virtual reality at its best, it’s a compelling option. The combination of OLED visuals, haptic immersion, and intuitive controls makes it one of the most polished and powerful VR systems currently available for console gamers.

Playstation Controllers

Playstation has quite a few offerings in terms of controllers. Their regular DualSense controllers have some new designs called the Chroma series which have metallic and pearlescent colours from pearl to pink and blue to purple. They also have the more advanced DualSense Edge that allows for more button mapping and quick switching between premade gaming setups.

Chroma Series

The Chroma series gives the standard DualSense controller a fresh aesthetic twist with an iridescent finish that shifts colour depending on the angle — think pearlescent, shimmering hues rather than solid matte or gloss.

Variants like Chroma Teal, Chroma Pearl, and Chroma Indigo offer different colour-shift styles (greens, pinks/creams, blues/purples) while keeping all of the core DualSense features intact. In other words, if you love the feel and functions of the DualSense — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, ergonomics — but want something visually more unique or stylish, the Chroma series is a great way to get that flair without sacrificing performance or compatibility.

DualSense Edge (Midnight Black is awesome)

The DualSense Edge is PlayStation’s “pro-level” controller, and the Midnight Black edition gives that premium feature set a sleek, more understated finish. It’s built for customization: you can remap buttons, save and swap control profiles on the fly with the Fn-button, adjust stick sensitivity and dead zones, swap out stick modules and stick caps, and even change trigger lengths for hairpin triggers.

The Midnight Black version includes a matching carrying case, and uses the same high-performance hardware as the white version — so you get all the advanced features in a darker, more modern aesthetic. It’s ideal if you want that level of control over how your controller behaves during gameplay, especially for competitive or precision gaming, but prefer a more “stealthy” look than the standard white-black Edge.

PS Portal

The PlayStation Portal Remote Player delivers a stylish and streamlined way to bring your PS5 experience off the big screen and into your hands. Designed for players who want the full DualSense experience without being tethered to the TV, this handheld device streams your PS5 games directly over Wi-Fi, giving you instant access to your console’s library from anywhere in your home.

The Portal features an 8-inch LCD display that runs at 1080p and up to 60 frames per second, making visuals crisp and responsive. It’s not an OLED, but the picture quality is impressive — bright, sharp, and well-suited to everything from fast-paced shooters to cinematic story games. The most remarkable part is how familiar it feels: both sides of the device mirror a DualSense controller, complete with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Those familiar sensations make it clear this isn’t just a streaming tablet — it’s a true PlayStation controller with a screen in the middle.

The Midnight Black finish elevates the design significantly. It’s sleek, subtle, and pairs perfectly with Sony’s darker accessories like the DualSense Edge or Pulse Elite headset. The darker tone gives it a premium, understated aesthetic — one that feels a little more “pro” than the original white model.

Performance-wise, the experience depends heavily on your home network. When connected to a strong Wi-Fi signal, gameplay feels smooth and responsive, with minimal latency. However, since the Portal streams from your PS5 rather than running games natively, any weak connection can lead to hiccups or compression artifacts. It’s worth noting that this is not a standalone handheld system — you’ll need your PS5 on and connected to the internet (or in rest mode) to use it.

Overall, the PlayStation Portal Remote Player is an elegant, well-built device that caters to PlayStation fans who value flexibility and style. It’s perfect for players who share a TV or want to enjoy their PS5 from the comfort of bed or another room. While it won’t replace your console or offer the freedom of a true portable gaming system, it nails its purpose: delivering the full PS5 experience, DualSense feedback and all, in a sleek and convenient handheld form.

Games

Playstation has so many good games it has been a struggle to play them all, but we made a good effort anyway. Other than that, here are some of our favourite games right now that you should check out.

Family Friendly Games

Ghost of Yōtei – Set three centuries after Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei continues Sucker Punch’s samurai-inspired anthology with a new protagonist and setting. The game follows Atsu, a mercenary driven by vengeance in a stunning open-world recreation of Hokkaido’s Mount Yōtei region. It expands on the series’ signature swordplay and stealth mechanics while introducing new elements like a wolf companion and creative side activities, including painting with the DualSense touchpad. While the story revisits familiar revenge themes, the world’s beauty and combat fluidity make it a strong standalone entry — not a direct sequel, but a fresh tale within the same spirit of the Ghost universe.

MLB The Show 25 – For those looking to play some baseball in the offseason, be sure to check out this latest entry in the long‑running baseball simulation series, inviting you into a full‑fledged player career, team‑management mode, and competitive multiplayer experience. You begin your journey in high school and then college before ever stepping into the big leagues, giving your athlete’s story a broader “from the ground up” feel. Meanwhile, the Diamond Dynasty mode has been re‑worked to remove the old Sets & Seasons mechanic, letting you focus on building your team without the time‑lock of outdated systems. On the field, hitting now lets you perform an “Ambush” by guessing the pitch location for bonus impact, and fielding animation updates and smoother mechanics make the gameplay feel sharper and more responsive. With this well‑rounded package, the game stands as a compelling pick for fans of the sport who want both authenticity and depth in their baseball experience.

Gran Turismo 7 – Gran Turismo 7 is from Polyphony Digital and offers a deep, content‑rich driving simulation experience. With hundreds of cars, dozens of real‑world and fantasy tracks, a detailed customization system and excellent core driving physics, it appeals to both longtime fans and newcomers alike. The game recently gained full compatibility with PlayStation VR2, enabling a fully immersive cockpit perspective where you’re literally inside the car — many consider it one of the best VR racing games available. From menu‑based progression to time trials and full championships, Gran Turismo 7 blends old‑school racing simulation roots with modern visuals and technology. In flat‑screen mode it already stands out for its attention to detail and driving mechanics. But in VR, the sense of speed, vehicle behaviour and spatial awareness reach a whole new level of realism and immersion. For console racers who own a VR headset, this one delivers an experience that goes beyond typical arcade‑style driving.

Games for Adults

Battlefield 6 – Battlefield 6 is the latest entry in the long-running Battlefield series, developed by EA and its in-house Battlefield Studios. The game immerses players in large-scale, global conflicts where infantry, vehicles, and environmental destruction all play a role in shaping the battlefield. Unlike faster-paced shooters like Call of Duty, Battlefield 6 slows things down a bit, focusing on strategic squad play, wide-open maps, and tactical decision-making. Explosions, destructible buildings, and dynamic terrain allow players to alter cover and create new opportunities, making each encounter feel unique. It’s a game built for players who enjoy intense, realistic warfare with more depth, spectacle, and the freedom to approach combat creatively.

Death Stranding 2 – Death Stranding 2 is the latest entry in Hideo Kojima’s groundbreaking action‑adventure series, following the story of Sam Porter Bridges in a fractured, post‑apocalyptic world where players deliver cargo and rebuild connections between isolated settlements. The game expands on the original’s unique blend of traversal, stealth, and light combat mechanics while maintaining the series’ focus on metaphorical storytelling, environmental puzzles, and social connection systems. Developed by Kojima Productions, it continues the auteur-driven vision that made the first Death Stranding a standout for its cinematic presentation, unconventional gameplay, and philosophical exploration of isolation, responsibility, and human bonds.

Expedition 33 – In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 you join a doomed‑by‑design squad sent into a surreal Belle Époque‑inspired world to confront a mysterious force called the Paintress that enacts a yearly ritual known as the Gommage, erasing those above a certain age. The game blends sharp turn‑based RPG mechanics with real‑time dodging, parrying, and quick‑time‑events, creating tension in every battle. Its art style is bold and haunting, both beautiful and unsettling, with visual and musical design that sticks with you long after finishing. The storyline is rich with themes of sacrifice, mortality and purpose, populated by a compact cast whose journeys feel intense and earned. If you’re after an RPG that stands out in both mood and mechanics, Expedition 33 offers something rare — a full‑fledged experience that feels tailored and complete.

Silent Hill f – In Silent Hill f, you step into the shoes of Hinako Shimizu, a young woman trapped in 1960s rural Japan when her secluded town of Ebisugaoka is swallowed by a mysterious fog and the line between reality and nightmare blurs. The game delivers rich psychological horror with a setting deeply rooted in Japanese folklore and societal pressures, twisting familiar survival‑horror conventions into something unsettling and thoughtful. Gameplay blends exploration, environmental puzzles, and tense encounters where stamina, dodging, and weapon durability keep you vulnerable and alert. The visuals bring the fog‑choked town to life with haunting beauty, while the story gives you multiple paths to explore in subsequent playthroughs. Overall, Silent Hill f offers a bold new chapter in the franchise — one that honours the legacy of fear and dread while carving out its own identity.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – In Strike’s jungles of 1964, you step into the role of Naked Snake in a remade origin story of the legendary soldier. This version keeps the same spy‑action, survival mechanics and emotional stakes of the original while dressing them in modern visuals and optional control styles. The dense jungle terrain, camouflage systems, close‑quarters combat and stealth remain front and centre — refined to feel smoother yet still recognisably the game fans remember. With high‑fidelity models, updated lighting and Unreal Engine 5 enhancements, the game delivers a lush re‑creation of the Cold War era mission while preserving its original cast and narrative core.

Whether buying something for your kids, partner, relative or friend, the current lineup of Playstation 5 accessories is abundant.