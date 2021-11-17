“A Day In The Life” with Toronto artist Adam Macciocchi-Lancia

Adam Macciocchi-Lancia was born in Toronto, Canada and studied at the Ontario College of Arts and Design University (OCADU), receiving a BA in Fine Arts.

One of his first experiences as an artist was when he was 7 years old and took illustration courses every Saturday for 3 years with the Art Gallery of Ontario. Through his practice, his artistry comes to life.

His compositions demystify pop art. His washes of colour amongst the detailed line work create pieces that allude to the overexposed pop-culture rhetoric that we constantly take in.

His subject matter is inspired by social media and is a blend of portrait, figurative, realism, abstract, and non-objective with intricate detail.

Adam’s involvement with art shows and his passion for touring through galleries and museums throughout the world has also influenced his artistic skills. He continues to create hand-painted artworks on canvas and hopes to reach people all over the globe to share the beauty that each one of his pieces can give.

Written by Adam’s mother Lily

Which hood are you in?

I live in North York. I’ve always enjoyed this location as it has the best of both worlds feel in the city. Quiet but also just a 20-minute commute to downtown.

What do you do?

For the last couple of years, I’ve been working as a full-time artist selling paintings and creating custom pieces for clients.

On the side, I am also the social media manager/ strategist for a Toronto builder.

What are you currently working on?

Right now I’m about to start on my next painting that I will then put up for sale.

I’m also in discussions with several new clients who have inquired about my price list of available pieces that are on my website.

Where can we find your work?

You can find all my paintings on my art website and on Instagram