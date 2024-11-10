Recipe for Imperial Cookie dough Cups from Jenna Rae Cakes

Jenna Rae Cakes shared with us this delicious recipe for Imperial Cookie dough Cups from their second book Jenna Rae Cakes at Home by Ashley Kosowan and Jenna Hutchinson. A quick cult favourite, these cookie dough cups combine sticky sweet and tart apple raspberry jam with a creamy cookie dough base and some classic flat icing on top. This recipe is for those who love Imperial Cookies and wish they could sneak some cookie dough from the bowl. If you want to make a vegan-friendly version of these cookie dough cups, use vegan margarine and soy milk.

Imperial Cookie dough Cups

Makes twelve 5-ounce cups

Ingredients:

Flat Icing Glaze

1½ cups icing sugar 1½ tablespoons water

¼ to ½ teaspoon almond flavouring

Imperial Cookie dough Cups

1 cup margarine or vegan margarine

1½ cups icing sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup whole (3.25%) milk or soy milk

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

3½ cups Heat-Treated Flour (see note)

½ cup cornstarch

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup apple raspberry jam (see Baker’s Tip)

12 (5-ounce) paper cups with lids

12 maraschino cherries, patted dry

Directions:

Flat Icing Glaze

1. In a small bowl, combine the icing sugar, water, and almond flavouring. Whisk until creamy and smooth, about 1 minute.

Imperial Cookie dough Cups

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the margarine, icing sugar, and granulated sugar on high speed for 2 minutes. Scrape the bottom of the bowl. Mix for 1 more minute, until the mixture looks light and fluffy. With the mixer on low speed, slowly pour in the milk and vanilla. Increase the speed to medium. Mix for 1 minute, until combined. Scrape the bowl.

3. Sift the Heat-Treated Flour, cornstarch, and salt into the bowl of the stand mixer. Mix on medium speed until combined. Scrape the bowl.

4. Use a rubber spatula to fold the jam into the cookie dough until you’ve created ribbons of jam.

5. Use a medium cookie scoop to scoop the cookie dough into paper cups. Use a flat-bottomed measuring cup or glass to press the dough into the cup and make a flat top. Divide the Flat Icing Glaze evenly among the cups. Top each serving with a maraschino cherry. Serve immediately.

6. Store leftover cookie dough in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 2 weeks. Thaw frozen cookie dough in the fridge overnight before serving.

Note: For Heat-Treated Flour – Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the flour (4 cups all-purpose flour) in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the flour starts to turn an ivory colour. Let cool to room temperature.

Baker’s Tip: Although we love using apple raspberry jam, you can use an equal amount of any jam you have on hand!