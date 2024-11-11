Homegrown Business: Haley Woodbury of Anne Sportun

Haley Woodbury is the Operating Partner at Anne Sportun, a fine jewellery business that honours the artistry of her mother, Anne Sportun. Set amid the creative hub of Queen West, this unique establishment not only offers handcrafted jewellery designed for everyday elegance but also supports other independent artisans. We spoke with Woodbury to chat about the heartwarming origins of her career, propelled by her mother’s example and the joy that each piece of jewellery brings to its owner. As an enterprise that has formed a symbiotic relationship with over sixty boutiques across North America, Anne Sportun stands out for its commitment to quality, customer service, and the ability to weave practical luxury into the fabric of daily life. Woodbury candidly shares the highlights and challenges of running such a passionate family business, along with her humour about the undeniable allure of jewellery, as she invites adherents of timeless design to join her in continuing a legacy of craftsmanship and personal significance.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our business is called Anne Sportun, paying homage to my mother. We specialize in designing distinctive, handcrafted fine jewellery. Located on Queen West, our storefront doubles as a goldsmithing studio, where every piece is meticulously created. Additionally, we showcase the creations of other independent artists, ensuring a diverse range of styles and price options for our customers.

What made you want to do this work?

The inspiration stemmed from my upbringing, observing my mother’s multifaceted role in designing, crafting, and managing a thriving business. As I matured, she enlisted me as a sales associate, igniting my fervour for the jewellery trade. Witnessing the profound joy our pieces bring to individuals is immensely rewarding. Whether it’s an eternal engagement ring, a heartfelt gift, or a symbolic token of achievement, jewellery holds a deeply personal significance for each wearer. Collaborating with my mother to uphold her legacy fills me with infinite happiness.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Our aim was to provide exquisite fine jewellery that marries beauty with practicality—pieces meant to be treasured yet suitable for everyday wear. We wanted to offer fine jewellery that seamlessly integrates into daily life, enhancing every moment with elegance and sophistication.

Who is your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele spans from soon-to-be brides to independent women in their mid-50s to 60s who are purchasing for themselves. We curate our selection of designers to complement our own work, ensuring a diverse range of styles that appeal to everyone and anyone who appreciates unique and well-made jewellery.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Our business generates revenue through two primary channels. Firstly, we retail handmade jewellery directly to consumers through our storefront. Secondly, we engage in manufacturing and wholesaling, supplying our creations to over 60 boutiques across North America. This dual approach allows us to reach both individual customers seeking our unique pieces and boutique owners looking to offer our designs to their clientele.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

You can find us at 742 Queen Street West, nestled in the vibrant Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood, right in the heart of the city. Our location offers a convenient shopping destination and a charming area for leisurely strolls and good food.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The best question a prospective customer could ask is about the continuing support and the quality of our jewellery. In response, we proudly offer a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects, ensuring peace of mind for our clients. Additionally, we provide complimentary cleaning services with each visit and meticulously inspect stone settings for any issues. Should repairs be necessary, we handle them in-house at cost, utilizing the expertise of our skilled goldsmiths, some of whom have been with us for over two decades. Our commitment to traditional craftsmanship, including wax carving and moulding for each design, results in pieces that are handmade to last a lifetime and potentially become cherished heirlooms for future generations.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part of what we do is fulfilling people’s dreams and witnessing the joy it brings them. It’s incredibly rewarding when customers return to visit us, whether to add to their collection, simply say hello, or have their jewellery cleaned. These moments are truly gratifying and reinforce the value of our craft. On the flip side, the challenge lies in the continuous rise of gold prices. Despite our efforts to maintain accessible pricing, the market’s upward trend presents an ongoing hurdle.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“I have enough jewellery.” – Said no one ever.

Where can we follow you?

We are active on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, and our entire collection is on our website!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

We have a fondness for the local clothing boutique, Gaspard! Their curated collection of high-quality clothing never fails to impress us.