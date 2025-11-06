Toronto Public Library Book Sale 2025: Dates, Location & Details

Book lovers, mark your calendars! The Toronto Reference Library is hosting its much-anticipated Book Sale later this month — a perfect opportunity to stock up on affordable reads and support Toronto Public Library programs during the holiday season.

From fiction to non-fiction, art books to cookbooks, children’s stories to classic literature, you’ll find thousands of gently used titles at unbeatable prices. The sale also includes magazines, CDs, DVDs, and more, making it an ideal stop for thoughtful holiday gift shopping or expanding your own home library.

Prices start at just $1, with rare or high-quality items priced a little higher. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags, and while cash is preferred, debit and credit payments will be available for purchases over $5.

The event takes place at Beeton Hall on the first floor of the Toronto Reference Library (789 Yonge Street) on the following dates:

Thursday, November 20 – 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ($2 cash entry fee)

Friday, November 21 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Free entry)

Saturday, November 22 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Free entry)

All proceeds from the sale help fund vital Toronto Public Library programs and services that benefit communities across the city.

Whether you’re hunting for a rare gem, a favourite classic, or a cozy winter read, this annual book sale is a beloved Toronto tradition worth checking out.

For more information, visit the Toronto Public Library’s website or follow their updates on Instagram and Facebook.