Five Minutes With: Musician Royal Wood

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Royal Wood returns with his deeply personal new album Dear John, out October 17, 2025. Described as “a letter to himself,” the album reunites him with five-time Grammy-winning mixer Ryan Freeland (Bonnie Raitt, Ray LaMontagne) and features Grammy-winning musicians Ash Soan and Hutch Hutchinson.

Wood’s music continues to resonate worldwide, amassing over 30 million streams, numerous high-profile placements on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice, and frequent playlist features across Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. More recently, his single “A Good Enough Day” was featured in a national TV campaign, propelling the track over 4 million streams.

Since being named iTunes Songwriter of the Year, Wood has continued to evolve and refine his craft, building on a career that includes two Top 30 albums, multiple JUNO nominations, five Canadian Folk Music Award nods, and a #1 added song at Hot AC radio. His previous album, What Tomorrow Brings, was up for consideration for Best Folk Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Royal Wood remains one of Canada’s most compelling and consistently innovative singer-songwriters.

Name:

Royal Wood

Genre:

Described as a blend of folk, indie, singer-songwriter, and pop-rock, characterized by its “adult alternative” sound with influences from traditional pop, soft rock, and classic songwriting.

Founded:

2002 (first EP release)

# of Albums:

8 studio albums (Dear John will be the 9th)

Latest Album:

Dear John

Latest Single:

“A Good Day”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Like most people on this planet, The Beatles were the most important musicians of my youth.

Favourite musician now:

Michael Kiwanka

Guilty pleasure song:

Staying Alive by the Bee Gees!

Live show ritual:

I always take a walk after soundcheck and listen to music with my earbuds and check out the sights around town.

Favourite local musician:

I live in Saskatchewan now, so I would have to say Andy Shauf (from Regina).

EP or LP?

Long live the LP!

Early bird or night owl?

Sadly, I am both. Which doesn’t leave me well rested.

Road or studio?

I love performing live so very much, but the studio is my ultimate happy place for sure.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Tour Dates:

NOV 07 – Madison, WI – Overture Centre

NOV 14 – Toronto, ON – Koerner Hall – Make Music Matter Event x Matthew Perry House

NOV 28 – Calgary, AB – Dalhousie Community Centre

NOV 29 – Lethbridge, AB – Geomattic Attic

NOV 30 – Lethbridge, AB – Geomattic Attic

DEC 02 – Canmore, AB – ArtsPlace

FEB 04 – East Lansing, MI – Wharton Performing Arts

FEB 05 – Yellow Springs, OH – The Foundry Theatre

APR 09 – Truro, NS – Marigold Cultural Centre

APR 10 – East Margaretsville, NS – Evergreen Theatre

APR 11 – Liverpool, NS – The Astor Theatre

Where can we follow you?

Official Site | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | Apple Music | SoundCloud

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

ODLA in Saskatoon.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Broadway Ave because it has great coffee shops and restaurants, and it also has a wonderful called The Broadway Theatre that I have performed at many times over the years.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Wiggin’s Park right behind our home. My two young boys love it there, and I also use it for my walking and running routines.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Broadway Theatre, because not only have I headlined it many, many times, it is also the venue that I met my wife at.