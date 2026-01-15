Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto-based Comedian Braydon Lynch

Toronto-based comedian Braydon Lynch brings a sharp mix of prairie charm, absurd perspectives, and self-deprecating storytelling to the stage. Known for his unpredictable punchlines and offbeat humour, Lynch leaves audiences laughing while questioning their own outlooks on life. Fresh off recording his debut comedy special with Cottage Comedy Records, Lynch is currently touring across Canada with the Canadian Famous Comedy Tour, proving that his comedic voice—rooted in grit, heart, and hilarity—is one to watch.

How would you describe your comedy style?

A mix of prairie charm meets absurd POVs. Unsuspecting punchlines and self-deprecating stories. Leaving audiences questioning what they just saw, and their own outlooks on the world.

Who are some of your influences?

Bill Burr, Kelly Taylor, and JB Mauney. I didn’t discover stand-up until I was in my 20’s, and I remember getting immersed into the art form and coming across Bill’s “I’m sorry you feel that way” special and as I roared with laughter, the bar had been set, and I continue to strive to build my act up to that level. Kelly was one of the first comics I saw live back in Saskatchewan. I connected with his hockey material and wanted to emulate the energy he has on stage. JB Mauney, it’s a little weird cause he’s a retired professional bull-rider. He won over 7 million dollars riding bulls, and he could have won more, but he always chose the wildest bulls, saying, “He wanted to do it his way.” He gave me the inspiration to make bold choices in my act, and to make my act my own and not try to be something I wasn’t on stage.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I grew up in the ’90s, so I would say Jim Carrey or Robin Williams. Both of their comedic minds are incredible—it’s hard to look away when you see their old stand-up specials.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I really like Louis CK. I saw him a couple of weeks ago, and he makes it look effortless—punchline after punchline, and he makes great use of the stage and his physicality.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I like walking to the show and listening to my favourite songs—usually “Lunatic Fringe” by Red Rider—while drinking a Timmy’s black coffee and hacking a dart or two.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Dublin. The shows were so fun—the crowds were full of tourists, and everyone wanted to have a good time. Their open mics are packed with audience members; it’s a great comedy scene. Comedy thrives in places where the weather is awful, and there’s a little trauma—people need to laugh. Kind of like Canada. 🙂

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

Pi$$ing in the pool. I did some research and present my statistics to the crowd, taking them on a journey. Lots of people wonder where it’s going, then I surprise them with the punchline. It’s absurd and chaotic, and I love it.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Watching live shows. Whether I’m visiting a new city or in Toronto, I love checking out local clubs and open mics to get a feel for the scene. Toronto has such a big talent pool—I personally think it has the most talented scene in the world. So many comics never leave the country, and it’s created a breeding ground for new killer acts trying to dethrone the established heavy hitters.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I grew up in a small town in Saskatchewan, so yeah, my dad has a DUI… and so do I. Getting a DUI in Saskatchewan is like a rite of passage—passed down from alcoholic to alcoholic.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I just recorded my debut comedy special with Cottage Comedy Records, available on all platforms. Upcoming dates and tickets are available through my Linktree.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Linktree

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Drew Behm—I’ve learned a lot from Drew, and he’s one of the funniest comics I’ve had the pleasure to watch. Ryan Visser is super funny, Gavin Coscarella is hilarious, Jam Easy Cummins is my boy and a killer. Tamara Shevon is a powerhouse, and Alex Wood is remarkable—he has a great book called Float Like a Butterfly, Drink Mint Tea.