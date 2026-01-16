Five Minutes With: Indie Rock Band Octoberman

Octoberman is a Canadian indie rock band led by songwriter Marc Morrissette, whose restless vision has carried the project from its folk beginnings in 2005 to the expansive, genre-blurring sound it inhabits today. What started as a solo outlet after a period of travel quickly grew into a full band, marked by a rotating cast of collaborators and a catalogue that balances intimacy with experimentation. Across albums like Fortresses and Waiting in the Well, Octoberman has earned a reputation for weaving raw honesty into lush, layered arrangements—drawing comparisons to artists as varied as Elliott Smith, Sparklehorse, and Stephen Malkmus.

Name:

Marc Morrissette from Octoberman

Genre:

Indie Folk Rock

Founded:

2005

# of Albums:

7

Latest Album:

Chutes

Latest Single:

Harry Nilsson

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Neil Young

Favourite musician now:

Neil Young

Guilty pleasure song:

Waterfalls by TLC (not feeling guilty about it though)

Live show ritual:

I do this awkward little vocal warm-up thing that kinda makes me sound like a pigeon cooing.

Favourite local musician:

I just moved to Ottawa from Toronto. Andy Swan is my favourite Toronto musician who also moved to Ottawa.

EP or LP?

LP as in listening to records.

Early bird or night owl?

My kids have turned me from a night owl into an early bird.

Road or studio?

It used to be the road, but now it’s the studio.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook | Bluesky | TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Toronto: Skyline

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Avenue of the Island (runs along Toronto Island)

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park for the birds.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I’ve got a soft spot for Lee’s Palace.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Paul’s Boutique.