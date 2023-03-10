“Five Minutes With” 13-year-old Toronto singer-songwriter Roberta Battaglia

Roberta Battaglia is a 13-year-old singer-songwriter and actress from Toronto who got the Golden Buzzer and overall 4th Place on America’s Got Talent and recently appeared in the series Three Pines on Amazon Prime Video. We spoke with her to find out more about her influences and style.

Name:

Roberta Battaglia

Genre:

R&B, Smooth Pop

Founded:

Started singing when I was 4 at public events.

Last Single:

Truce

Last Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Katy Perry, Lady Gaga

Favourite musician now:

Lady Gaga, The Weeknd

Guilty pleasure song:

Paparazzi – Lady Gaga

Live show ritual:

Vocal warmups, warm liquids with honey

Favourite local musician:

The Weeknd (He is from Scarborough I believe)

EP or LP?:

EP!

Early bird or night owl?

I am a night owl!

Any shows or albums coming up?

I recently released my debut single, Truce, and appeared in the series Three Pines on Amazon Prime Video. Also, you can check out my website for upcoming events!

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Youtube

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Toninos Pizzeria & Pannini

Favourite street in Toronto:

College St.

Favourite park in Toronto:

Trinity Bellwoods Park

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

El Mocambo

Favourite music store in Toronto:

Steve’s Music Store