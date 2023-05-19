“Five Minutes With” multi-instrumentalist Desarae Dee

Desarae Dee is a Toronto based powerhouse pianist/keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist who has made significant waves in the Canadian music industry as an instrumental fusion artist since 2014. Known as “Toronto’s Queen of Vibes,” her passionate and meaningful sound combines a unique mixture of faith, soul, vulnerability and divine balance. 8 years into her life as a music artist, she has established herself as a genre-bending and boundary-pushing artist. She has an extensive resume that includes 22 singles and 4 project releases, in addition to regional touring, features on NPR Music and Spotify editorial playlists, national and international media and radio coverage and a Top 100 finish in the 2022 CBC Music Searchlight competition. In addition to her numerous musical accolades, Desarae was one of five recipients of the 2022 SiriusXM Black Canadian Awards powered by the SOCAN Foundation. As someone who never saw herself represented in the entertainment industry, Desarae has blazed a trail of authenticity and genre exploration while continuing to break barriers in the industry and forge a path for current and future Black Women Musicians.

Name:

Desarae Dee

Genre:

Instrumental Fusion

Founded:

2014

# of Albums:

3 Instrumental EPs and 1 Christmas Instrumental Album

Latest Album:

Self

Latest Single:

“Holiday Soul”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Alicia Keys

Favourite musician now:

Robert Glasper, Alicia Keys, Oscar Peterson, Frédéric Chopin

Guilty pleasure song:

Chris Brown “Warm Embrace”

Live show ritual:

Meditation and Prayer

Favourite local musician:

Zenesoul

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

No shows at the moment and an upcoming single due Late Winter/Early Spring.

Where can we follow you?

I’m the most active on Instagram and TikTok.

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Joeys

Favourite street in your city:

Graffiti Alley (Fashion District – Queen Street W)

Favourite park in your city:

Trillium Park & William G. Davis Trail

Favourite music venue in your city:

Revival

Favourite music store in your city:

Long and McQuade