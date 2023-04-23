Recipe for Churros with Chocolate Dipping Sauce from Mazola

On the occasion of the Mexican community’s celebrations for Cinco de Mayo, Mazola shared with us the recipe for this Churros with Chocolate Dipping Sauce, the ultimate dessert: fried in Mazola corn oil and made with sugar, chocolate chips and covered in cinnamon sugar, who could resist?

Churros with Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

Churros:

● 3/4 cup water

● 2 tablespoons Mazola Vegetable Oil

● 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

● 3/4 teaspoon salt

● 1 cup all-purpose flour

● 1 (2-1/4 tsp.) envelope Fleischmann’s Traditional Yeast

● 1/4 cup warm water (100°F to 110°F)

● 2 eggs

● Cinnamon sugar (optional)

● For frying, Mazola Corn Oil

Chocolate Sauce:

● 1 tablespoon Fleischmann’s Corn Starch

● 1/4 cup sugar

● 2 cups milk

● 3/4 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Line a baking sheet with 3 or 4 layers of paper towels.

2. Place a large deep sided, heavy skillet on the stove top and add oil until 1/2 to 3/4-inches deep.

3. Assemble pastry bag with star tip (1M), cookie press or churro press.

4. Combine 3/4 cup water, oil, 1-1/2 tablespoons of the sugar and salt in a deep sided saucepan over medium high heat.

5. Stir to combine and bring to a boil.

6. Reduce heat to medium, add flour and stir well using a wooden spoon.

7. Continue to stir and cook for 1 minute or until dough is very stiff and forms a ball; remove from heat and allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes.

8. Add yeast and remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons sugar to the 1/4 cup warm water, stir to dissolve and set aside.

9. Add eggs one at a time to the dough in a medium bowl.

10. Beat with an electric mixer on medium-high speed for 1 to 1-1/2 minutes.

11. Dough may appear lumpy at first. Pour in the yeast mixture and continue mixing for 1 to 2 minutes or until the dough is very smooth; dough should be very thick and sticky.

12. Heat oil over medium heat to 375°F.

13. Transfer the dough using a rubber spatula into the pastry bag or cookie press fitted with a star tip (1M works best).

NOTE: Do not substitute any other shape or tip. Churros can explode when cooked in hot oil if not star-shaped.

14. Pipe the dough into the hot oil in 6-inch long strips.

15. Fry in batches of 3 or 4 at a time allowing oil temperature to recover between batches.

16. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes per side or until golden brown.

17. Transfer cooked churros onto prepared baking sheet to cool.

18. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar, if desired.

19. In a saucepan combine sugar, corn starch, and milk.

20. Turn heat to medium high, stirring constantly bring to a boil ( approx. 5-8 minutes) and allow to boil for one minute.

21. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate until melted and very smooth.

22. Serve with warm churros.