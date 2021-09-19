Luna Farms favourite family apple dessert recipe

Our autumn traditions have always include a visit to a local apple orchard. There are many places to visit here in Ontario this time of year. You can drive an hour out of the city core or go a bit further for a day trip. Some are traditional “U pick” farms bringing back the joys of simpler days. But there are others that are well stocked to provide a full afternoon’s worth of entertainment and food. LUNA FARMS (661 8th Rd East) located in Stoney Creek is already open for the season with over 25 varieties of locally grown apples offered throughout the season.

This apple orchard is family (and dog) friendly making it an ideal covid-friendly activity for everyone. Open Wednesdays through to Sundays including holiday Mondays. Their Apple Shop also offers other locally grown in-season fruits for sale. Visit their site for details and for updates on health and safety protocols during pandemic times.

What we love about this farm is their commitment to wholesome family fun. They also donate a portion of all their apples grown on the land to the local food bank.

We asked the Luna Farms family to share their favourite apple recipe. This simple recipe is yummy comfort food for any weeknight or weekend (okay, I made it for lunch today too).

LUNA FARMS FAMILY FAVOURITE APPLE DESSERT

4 servings

Ingredients

-4 apples

-Spray-on cooking oil

-4 tbsp coconut oil

-Honey (or maple syrup)

-Cinnamon powder

-Nutmeg powder

-Granola or dry cereal

-Vanilla ice cream (or your favourite flavour ice cream)

-Optional : mini semi-sweet, milk or dark chocolate chips

Directions

1. Heat a pan to medium heat on the stovetop. Spray with cooking oil.

2. While pan is heating up, chop 4 apples into wedges or chunks (skin on or off)

3. Put coconut oil into pan and stir until it is melted into liquid.

4. Add apples to the pan and sprinkle cinnamon powder and nutmeg powder to taste

5. Cook apples until they brown and become soft, stirring occasionally

6. Serve vanilla ice cream into 4 bowls

7. Top with 1/4 cup of granola or cereal to each bowl

8. Once apples are soft to poke with a fork, add 1/4 of the apple mixture to each bowl

9. Add mini chocolate chips to each bowl (optional)

10. Top with a drizzle of Honey

*if you want to turn this into a breakfast bowl instead of dessert, use yogurt instead of ice cream