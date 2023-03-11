Sprocket took his time adjusting to the shelter environment and takes a day or two to warm up to new people and places. Once he realizes how amazing people are, Sprocket turns into a cuddle-bug. This guy loves to sit on your lap and will make biscuits all day! Within his sanctuary room, he enjoys lounging around and eating all his food.

Sprocket

Age: 8 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

