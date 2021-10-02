Jade the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Jade enjoys keeping her foster mom company while she works at home. Although she’s not a lap cat, she wants to be involved in any and all screen time – she already knows the sound of the Facetime ring and will run to get the phone! She loves to chat and will make sure you take tons of work breaks in order to give her pets and snacks.

When Jade not working hard alongside you, she likes to spend her afternoons lounging and napping in her bed in the sun. She snores when she sleeps – it’s adorable!

Jade favourites activities include bird watching from the window, cat tv, Facetime calls, chasing her laser and getting brushed (especially on her back and gently on the top of her head). She is 100% a floor cat and has no interest in being in cat trees, jumping on counters or being up high.

Although Jade loves being in the company of her humans, she is comfortable with being left alone for a while. Just be prepared to be showered with meows and headbutts – she’s making up for the lost time!

Age: 10 Years 5 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

