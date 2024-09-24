Tiger the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Tiger is a young male mixed-breed dog who came to the Toronto Humane Society as a stray, and his name perfectly suits his stunning coat pattern! This sweet boy is affectionate and eager to please. He listens well to cues like “sit” and “treat” and follows directions, making him a great walking companion. Though a bit pully at times, especially when following scents or marking, he walks civilly and is very responsive.

His strong wagging tail never stops, showing how happy he is to be out and about. Tiger is a loving dog with lots of energy and a heart of gold. If you’re looking for an affectionate, energetic companion who’s ready to learn and explore, Tiger is your guy!

Tiger

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 2 Years old

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Brindle

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.