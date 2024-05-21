Ellis the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Ellis is a delightful pup who lights up any room with her soulful eyes and her calm, affectionate nature. We had the pleasure of bringing her to the office, where she charmed everyone she met with her snuggly personality and easygoing attitude. Ellis adores attention and eagerly leans into every petting session, melting hearts with her gentle demeanour.

This sweet girl is not just a cuddle bug; she’s also a star pupil when it comes to training. She takes treats gently and has mastered the art of fetch like a pro. With her great recall and calm disposition, Ellis is a joy to have by your side both indoors and outdoors. She walks well on leash and settles easily, making her an ideal companion for strolls in the park or lazy days at home.

If you’re looking for a loyal and loving companion who enjoys both cuddle time and outdoor adventures, Ellis is the perfect match for you.

Ellis

Breed: Saint Bernard, Great Pyrenees

Age: 4 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.