CONTEST: The 2023 Guinness World Records Book

Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievements, has released their 2023 edition featuring the latest accomplishments from record breakers around the world.

New topics like Cryptocurrency and NFTs, inspiring stories of Taking Action and profiles on Young Achievers accomplishing awe-inspiring feats are included in this year’s edition as well as a fan-worthy TikTok collection and a mini-feature on Gaming Records.

Some of this year’s records include:

• Karenjeet Kaur (United Kingdom) – Most times to squat lift own bodyweight in one minute

(female)

● Jason Auld (United Kingdom) – Heaviest weight lifted by barbell overhead press on a unicycle

● Florian Kastenmeier (Germany) – Largest collection of rotating puzzles

● Remi Ouvrard (France) – Highest altitude reached standing on top of a hot air balloon

● Madlab (Spain) – Largest arcade machine

● Kimberly Anne Smith Da Silva (Spain) – Most juggling catches with six objects in 30 seconds

(hands and feet)

● Rubel Medini (Italy) – Tallest stack of platforms balanced on a rolla bolla + 1 other

● Dan Mancina (USA) – Longest 50-50 grind on a skateboard (IS2)

● Chloe Arnold (USA) – Most tap dance pullbacks in one minute, and most tap dance wings in one

minute, will also have cert for new title – Most views for a tap dance video on Facebook

● Fenrir Antares Powers (USA) – Tallest domestic cat (living)

● Nicolas Montes De Oca (LATAM) – Longest duration to perform a single arm handstand (male)

● Celeste Dixon (Australia) – Most handstand push-ups in a minute + 2

● Geraldo Alken (Holland) – Most consecutive double under to frog skips

● Alvin (Sweden) – Fastest 5m on hind legs by a horse

● Junji Nakasone (Japan) – Highest throw and catch of a spinning basketball & longest time

spinning four basketballs

● Yuuki Yoshinaga (Japan) – Most football touches on the shoulders in one minute

● Scarlett Ashley Cheng (China) – Largest collection of lip balms

● Saeed Howidi Bashoon (MENA) – Largest pin and thread art

Canadians are also featured in the latest edition of world records.

With over 1.2 million TikTok followers, figure skater Elladj Balde currently holds two Guinness World Record titles for the longest figure skating backflip at 6.1 m (20 ft) and most people backflipped over on ice skates with 5 people. Although not a person, Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs in the Yukon hosted a total of 288 participants who took a dip in the hot springs and froze their hair for the title of Largest frozen hair competition.

